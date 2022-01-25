Southwest Florida Real Estate Group Helps Home Buyers Find Picturesque Homes in Naples, Florida
With over 30 years of real estate experience, their agents provide future homeowners with premium listings across neighborhoods in Naples, FL.
Bonita Springs, FL, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the last quarter of 2021, the homeownership rate in the U.S was 65.4 percent. For all the aspiring homebuyers, Naples, Florida is one of the top states for relocation across the U.S. According to housing expert predictions, there will be an 11 percent growth in home value in 2022. They say that this frenzy is fueled by a hot southern regional housing market and increasing influx from COVID-19 due to work-from-home options.
Southwest Florida Real Estate Group offers expert services to home buyers in Naples, Florida. They have been making headlines in the real estate industry for more than twenty years. With having facilitated over 2,000 real estate transactions and an incredible number of houses sold, Southwest Florida R.E. Group ranks among the top real estate agencies in the area.
While talking about their premium home listings, a company representative said, “We understand how tedious the task of finding a perfect home is for most buyers. From the location and pricing to additional support, they need to look at the property from various aspects, and for this, they need an expert opinion. Thankfully, South West Florida Real Estate Group has been a reliable and credible option for most home buyers. When potential buyers reach out to us for information about listings, we start by understanding their needs and goals to find them with the best homes."
The real estate agency is committed to bridging the knowledge gap and helping clients make the best decision possible when buying their home in Southwestern Florida. Their website features information guides for sellers, city guides for buyers, and blog posts that cover a range of issues on buying and selling homes.
If you want to connect with one of the fastest-growing real-estate agencies in Florida, Southwest Florida R.E. Group can be contacted using the information below.
About Southwest Florida R.E. Group:
The firm, Southwest Florida R.E Group, is located in Bonita Springs. It has been providing real estate services through Southwest Florida since 2015. Alex and Scott, the two founding members, have a combined experience of more than 30 years in the real estate market of Florida. Their expertise in the industry helps match property sellers to potential buyers efficiently and reliably. The company provides clients with high-end real estate options according to their budget and needs.
Contact Information:
Web: https://www.swflregroup.com/
Contact Form: https://www.swflregroup.com/contactus/
Phone Number: 239-920-8452
Postal Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle St #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Alex Greenwood
239-920-8452
https://www.swflregroup.com/
