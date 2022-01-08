TVS All American Network Brings 24/7 Classic and Current Sports to the WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
TVS Television Network has been producing live sports on TV since 1960. In 1968, they began the TVS All American Network with the historic telecast of the Houston - UCLA basketball game from the Astrodome. Now, the channel has morphed into a 24/7 streaming sports network, filling the void left by the folding of the NBC Sports Network.
California City, CA, January 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS All American Network is now transmitting a 24/7 post cable network on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Long an occasional broadcast sports network, it now runs streaming linear FAST ad supported free to view classic and current sports from the TVS Television Network. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Google, Apple, and Web TV, the network is available on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
Current sports programming produced under the TVS First Look Original banner includes TeleSports, Distant Replay, Wild Wheels, Pulling for Glory, Lucha Loco, Silver Skates, Lift This!, Bowlarama, Basquet Cases, Mari!, TVS Sports Showcase, TVS Sports Quiz, 3 on 3 Basketball, Arena Football, Roller Derby, Championship Boxing, Off Road Racing, Arm Wrestling, 1 Club Golf, Big Shot Baseball, and Tavern Sports.
Classic sports from the TVS Sports Library showcases WFL Football, ABA Basketball, Arena Football, NASL Soccer, LPBT Bowling, Virginia Slims Tennis, Championship Boxing, LPGA Golf, NASCAR, Grand Prix, IHRA Drag Racing, AIAW Championships, IWA Wrestling, and World University Games.
TVS Sports Bureau, the feature based sports news division of TVS also appears on TVS All American Network.
TVS All American Sports Network is one of six streaming post cable networks on the WatchYour.TV platform. Others include TVS Boxing Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS TeleSports Network, and TVS Classic Sports Network.
All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
