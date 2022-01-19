Yvonne Ezell Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for February 2022 by P.O.W.E.R - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
San Antonio, TX, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yvonne Ezell of San Antonio, Texas has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for February 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of hospitality. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Yvonne Ezell
Yvonne Ezell is the owner of Unlimited Enterprises Booth Rental, based in San Antonio, Texas, which rents booths, beer booths, canopies, ticket booths, food booths, stages, beer bars, and convention booths for all types of venues and events, including weddings and musical venues. Ms. Ezell has over 40 years’ experience and is responsible for overseeing the daily operations, sales, and event set up.
Unlimited Enterprises Booth Rental fabricates most of their own equipment which enables them to be versatile and creative when given the opportunity. Because of their approach, they have a distinct edge in the industry which in turn, allows them to offer some of the biggest, most unique equipment and fabric structures available.
Yvonne specializes in providing booths for fundraisers, trade shows, and corporate events, and helps with staging and providing accessories as needed. She advises that her sister and brother had the idea for the business. Her brother built it, Yvonne designed it, and her mother improved it.
Yvonne earned a B.B.A. from the University of the Incarnated Word in 1995. In her spare time, she enjoys travel, playing golf, cooking, and gardening.
For further information, contact www.theboothrentalcompany.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
