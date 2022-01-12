January Artist in Residence - Kellsie Moore Painting Live at the Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit in the Absinthe Room - Denver, CO
Emerging Post-Impressionist and Abstract Artist is painting live at the global sensation Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit.
Denver, CO, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fine Arts Painter Kellsie Moore is the selected Artist in Residence at the Denver, Colorado Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit for the month of January, 2022. She is painting live in the Absinthe room throughout the month with a camera filming over her shoulder, streaming onto the big screen in the lounge. Guests are invited to come by and enjoy the live experience and purchase original or printed artwork.
Her work consists of two key styles: post-impressionism and abstract. Both feature a stylistic expression of emotion, sensation, and the depth of how a moment feels. Her work focuses on layers, a Tuscan palette, elegant design and primarily features images inspired by dance and by nature.
“Van Gogh was my first inspiration and guide into painting. I also pull influence from Monet, Renoir, and Degas, but Vincent remains a core staple for me. One of my favorite creations so far “Remembering Roussillon” is actually painted from mineral powder pigments from the same ochre that he used from the south of France. It’s an incredible honor to be a featured artist-in-residence at such a stunning exhibit.” – Kellsie Moore
If you would like more information, please contact the artist Kellsie Moore via email at kellsie.moore.pro@gmail.com.
Originals, Commissions and Limited Prints are available https://www.kmfineartpaintings.com
Fri. 1/14, Sat. 1/15, Sun. 1/16
Wed. 1/19, Thurs. 1/20
Thurs. 1/27, Fri. 1/28, Sat. 1/29, Sun. 1/30
3900 Elati St.
Denver, CO 80216
Her work consists of two key styles: post-impressionism and abstract. Both feature a stylistic expression of emotion, sensation, and the depth of how a moment feels. Her work focuses on layers, a Tuscan palette, elegant design and primarily features images inspired by dance and by nature.
“Van Gogh was my first inspiration and guide into painting. I also pull influence from Monet, Renoir, and Degas, but Vincent remains a core staple for me. One of my favorite creations so far “Remembering Roussillon” is actually painted from mineral powder pigments from the same ochre that he used from the south of France. It’s an incredible honor to be a featured artist-in-residence at such a stunning exhibit.” – Kellsie Moore
If you would like more information, please contact the artist Kellsie Moore via email at kellsie.moore.pro@gmail.com.
Originals, Commissions and Limited Prints are available https://www.kmfineartpaintings.com
Fri. 1/14, Sat. 1/15, Sun. 1/16
Wed. 1/19, Thurs. 1/20
Thurs. 1/27, Fri. 1/28, Sat. 1/29, Sun. 1/30
3900 Elati St.
Denver, CO 80216
Contact
KM Fine Art PaintingsContact
Kellsie Moore
720-312-1800
https://www.kmfineartpaintings.com/
Kellsie Moore
720-312-1800
https://www.kmfineartpaintings.com/
Categories