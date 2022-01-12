Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Returns January 22-30th, 2022 to Showcase the Vast Amount of Cultural Opportunities Broward County Has to Offer
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week is a result of the desire to unite all of Broward County's artists and arts & cultural institutions in an effort to highlight all that the county has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week will be returning on January 22-30, 2022, with a focus of promoting the vast amount of cultural opportunities Broward County has to offer residents, collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts and visitors. It has also become a platform for research and promotion of the arts, its relationship to the community and discussions over contemporary art trends in the areas of the Arts, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music, and Theater.
The week will also help promote diversity, bring neighbors into dialogue, increase creativity, and offer opportunities to cultivate civic pride throughout the county and its burgeoning art scene. Since its inception, it has been a breeding ground for discovery, finding synergies and exchanging ideas, with select aligned programming, including museum exhibitions, artist studio tours, gallery openings, Virtual Programs, an artDISCOURSE Series, architectural walks, roundtables, professional encounters and more.
Confirmed events include the 2nd Annual IGNITE Broward (Jan. 26-30) - a family-friendly immersive art experience featuring exciting interactive video and light installations created by leading contemporary artists and designers, the 4th Annual AIA Fort Lauderdale Architecture Fair – with programming including Symbiosis “The Intersection between Art & Architecture” with Stuart Architects, Austin Fox Architecture and Rex Nichols Architecture (Jan. 27), and “When the Artists Speaks the Architecture Listens” featuring the award-winning work of Kobi Karp Architecture (Jan. 28). Other highlights include Art, Culture & the Creative Economy with Phillip Dunlap (Director, Broward Cultural Division), Sandy Lighterman (Broward County Film Commissioner), Andrew Martineau (co-Founder Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, moderated by Evan Snow (Co-Founder Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week) on Jan 25 at GALLERYone, Obstruction Immersion" - an immersive installation by collaborative artists/sisters KX2 at the Kimpton Goodland (Jan 22-30) with Opening Reception and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week kick-off (Jan 24), plus multiple exhibits, shows and artist studio tours of the many Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) locations around Broward County. Full schedule of exhibits and events can be viewed at ftladw.com.
“Building this Art & Design Week over the last couple years has been a labor of love for both myself and Evan and having the Broward Cultural Division’s Ignite Broward take place during the Week is an incredible and exciting addition to the platform that we have created,” said Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Co-Founder | Director Andrew Martineau. “Furthermore the Broward Cultural Division has come on as Presenting Sponsor of the week which has been a huge help in this monumental task of promoting the Arts during this concentrated week.”
There is still time for Arts & Culture institutions and related entities to have their event or exhibit promoted during the week and are encouraged to “Submit Your Event” to the week's schedule at FTLADW.com.
About Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 22-30, 2022) is a result of the desire to unite all of Fort Lauderdale's artists and arts & cultural institutions in an effort to highlight all that the city has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area with the ultimate goal of establishing Fort Lauderdale as an international cultural destination. For more information about Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, visit www.FTLADW.com.
Contact
UniteUs GroupContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
uniteusgroup.com
