Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Returns January 22-30th, 2022 to Showcase the Vast Amount of Cultural Opportunities Broward County Has to Offer

Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week is a result of the desire to unite all of Broward County's artists and arts & cultural institutions in an effort to highlight all that the county has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.