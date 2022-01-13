TVS Light Network to add Ozzie and Harriet Marathon in February on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
The streaming post cable network showcases family fare in both classic and current TV programs. It is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels from the TVS Television Network.
California City, CA, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Light Network, the family post cable streaming family channel from the TVS Television Network is adding an Ozzie & Harriet Marathon in February. The iconic series was a network staple for more than a decade in the early years of television. The channel can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Web TV, the shows are available on all IPTV and mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
The channel is one of six in the TVS Kids + Family Networks bundle. Others include TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Pinball Network, TVS Pet Parade Network, TVS
Port O Call Network, and TVS Family Network.
In all, there are 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Other six channel bundles include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Sports Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, and TVS Classic Movie Networks.
Other shows on TVS Light Network include Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Laverne + Shirley, Room 222, Love American Style, and MASH. The channel also includes current programming such as Mari!, Wildside, and Undercover Jetsetter.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
