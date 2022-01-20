Richard L. Mccormick Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Export, PA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Richard L. McCormick of Export, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of retail office supplies.
About Richard L. McCormick
Richard McCormick is the president of RTR Business Products Inc. which sells office supplies and business equipment located in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. RTR is the oldest independently owned business equipment dealer in the Pittsburgh area. They are locally owned and operated. All levels of management and ownership are located here and readily accessible. They are experienced at applying today’s technology to your everyday business needs. RTR Business Products offers the latest in office equipment and document solutions featuring a full line of Kyocera and HP products. They are able to provide total document management and storage along with managed print services.
Richard has been overseeing the operations, administration, management, and staff for almost 52 years. He also ensures customer relations and best practice. Richard McCormick was recently honored as the Man of the Year for 2021.
Born October 9 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Richard obtained an A.A. in Electronics from Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 2001. He enjoys breeding dogs and does volunteer work with animals. Richard is an annual member or the ASPCA. In his spare time, he also enjoys fishing, hunting, and skiing.
For further information, contact www.rtrbusinessproducts.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
