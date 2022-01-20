Mr. Christopher D. Jennings Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Banning, CA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Christopher D. Jennings of Banning, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Mr. Christopher D. Jennings
Mr. Christopher Jennings is the CEO and owner of Normal National Care Givers, a national nonprofit providing basic patient care. Mr. Jennings has 3 years’ experience. He is responsible for the overall operations and sales.
Christopher was born on May 12, 1982 in Inglewood, California. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, cooking, reading, and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Mr. Christopher D. Jennings
Mr. Christopher Jennings is the CEO and owner of Normal National Care Givers, a national nonprofit providing basic patient care. Mr. Jennings has 3 years’ experience. He is responsible for the overall operations and sales.
Christopher was born on May 12, 1982 in Inglewood, California. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, cooking, reading, and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories