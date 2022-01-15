Pace Women's Justice Center Hosts Webinar with Author of "Mothertrucertrucker," Moderated by News12 Journalist
White Plains, NY, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) will host a virtual conversation with award-winning essayist Amy Butcher, author of Mothertrucertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Road in America, on January 19th at 7PM. The discussion led by News12 reporter and Pace University Alum, Blaise Gomez, promises to be a captivating and personal dialogue between two women, who are all too familiar with the reality of female fear and abusive relationships.
Publicly, Ms. Butcher seemed to have her life together but, privately she was a victim of domestic violence. The award-winning essayist, penned an insightful reflection of her four-hundred-mile journey through the treacherous Alaskan Wilderness with Instagram celebrity Joy “Mothertrucker” Wiebe. The author/college professor embarked on a journey with the nation’s only female ice road trucker across the most isolated road in America, Alaska’s James W. Dalton Highway. As described on the author’s site, the memoir is “an interrogation of the reality of female fear, abusive relationships, and America’s quiet epidemic of intimate partner violence. It’s also an exploration into just how galvanizing friendships between women can be.” She is the Director of Creative Writing and an Associate Professor of English at Ohio Wesleyan University and teaches annually at the Iowa Summer Writing Festival and the Sitka Fine Arts Camp in Sitka, Alaska. Her first book, Visiting Hours, received starred reviews and praise by the NYT Sunday Review of Books and many others, and her recently published book, Mothertrucker was optioned by Makeready Films for film development. She lives in Ohio with her three rescue dogs.
News12 Reporter, Blaise Gomez, leads the conversation for the January 19th program with her professional journalistic skills and perspective from her personal experience with domestic violence. The two-time Emmy nominated journalist for News12 Hudson Valley is one of the senior reporters, responsible for stories in Orange County and the greater Hudson Valley area. She is a 2006 magna cum laude graduate of Pace University with a degree in Communications and Media Studies. Blaise is a domestic violence survivor and staunch advocate for domestic violence awareness and legal reform surrounding DV issues. She currently lives in Cornwall with her fiancé and two children.
The January 19th virtual event is free to attend, a complimentary link is provide with registration at https://bit.ly/3G2P1yP For additional details on the event visit the PWJC website at https://law.pace.edu/wjc
The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, intimate assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. PWJC's free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and intimate assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and begin their journey away from abuse and towards healing. (For more information https://law.pace.edu/wjc)
