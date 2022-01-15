Pace Women's Justice Center Hosts Webinar with Author of "Mothertrucertrucker," Moderated by News12 Journalist

Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) will host a virtual conversation with award-winning essayist Amy Butcher, author of "Mothertrucertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Road in America," on January 19th at 7PM, led by News 12 Journalist, Blaise Gomez. A personal conversation between two women, who are all too familiar with the reality of female fear and abusive relationships. Set on a backdrop of the Alaskan Wilderness, the book explores just how galvanizing friendships between women can be.