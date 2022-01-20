Chocolat-e Inc. Launches Its Gourmet Chocolate on the American Market and Enhances the Tasting Experience

Chocolat-e (pronounced chocolate) is a brand new chocolate company with a mission: offer a gourmet chocolate experience to their customers. “You should see their face when our chocolate hits their taste buds!” - Jeanyves Verdu, co-founder, never tires of the unexpected pleasure of his customers. “Chocolate is a truly amazing ingredient, especially the one we’re sourcing. Our chocolate is so complex and rich in savors that we’re using it naked, without inclusion nor addition.”