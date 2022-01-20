Chocolat-e Inc. Launches Its Gourmet Chocolate on the American Market and Enhances the Tasting Experience
Chocolat-e (pronounced chocolate) is a brand new chocolate company with a mission: offer a gourmet chocolate experience to their customers. “You should see their face when our chocolate hits their taste buds!” - Jeanyves Verdu, co-founder, never tires of the unexpected pleasure of his customers. “Chocolate is a truly amazing ingredient, especially the one we’re sourcing. Our chocolate is so complex and rich in savors that we’re using it naked, without inclusion nor addition.”
Sandy, OR, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Many customers have never experienced gourmet chocolate before, that’s why we are taking them through a chocolate experience. Most of them have never experienced chocolate like that before,” shares Jeanyves Verdu, Co-Founder and Mister Communication. The cocoa - 100% single origin and probably the finest one ever produced -- is provided by Valrhona. The recipes are created by Frédéric Cassel, Best Pastry Chef, 1999 and 2007, President of the French Team, Pastry world cup winner, 2013. “To me, chocolate - like wine - is a terroir. The percentage of cocoa was a trick invented by manufacturers, and that it is secondary to the typicality of its terroir,” says Frédéric Cassel who leveled the four Dark chocolates at the same percentage: 72% (Madagascar, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Mexico). So consumers can focus on each chocolate’s aroma. Tasting is a very personal experience, related to one’s perceptions, memories, and reconnections. It also relies on one’s ability to translate sensations into words. “Chocolate needs to be melted to a certain temperature to release its aroma,” says Norm Rice, co-founder. “We teach customers what professionals know. After our tastings, they thank us for ‘enlightening them and forcing them to take their time to taste chocolate!’”
About
“Chocolat” is the French word for chocolate. Add the “e” to make it English, the hyphen is the bridge between the two cultures. Chocolat-e (pronounced “chocolate,” like chocolate) was founded in 2020, and launched September 14, 2021. It’s now a registered company. As it sounds, Chocolat-e is an American and French venture based in Sandy, Oregon, with a strong belief: gourmet chocolate is an experience and a discovery.
The original recipes were created by Frédéric Cassel, Best Pastry Chef, 1999 and 2007; President of the French Team, Pastry world cup winner, 2013. The chocolate was processed by Valrhona in Tain-l’Hermitage, France, and produced by Bovetti Chocolats in Terrasson, France.
Chocolat-e partnered with Valrhona because they share the same values: treating farmers as partners and ensuring that they make a viable income, have access to education and health care. Origin countries are carefully selected to limit the risk of human rights violations. Contributing to a more sustainable and ethical cocoa farming sector is mandatory too.
Chocolat-e’s stylish sustainable boxes and sleeves are recyclable and compostable. The chocolate bars are wrapped in cellophane - 100% wood cellulose - not plastic. Chocolat-e promotes reusing boxes once empty and ordering refills in recycled brown bags. Less packaging, less waste.
Learn more at chocolat-e.com
About
“Chocolat” is the French word for chocolate. Add the “e” to make it English, the hyphen is the bridge between the two cultures. Chocolat-e (pronounced “chocolate,” like chocolate) was founded in 2020, and launched September 14, 2021. It’s now a registered company. As it sounds, Chocolat-e is an American and French venture based in Sandy, Oregon, with a strong belief: gourmet chocolate is an experience and a discovery.
The original recipes were created by Frédéric Cassel, Best Pastry Chef, 1999 and 2007; President of the French Team, Pastry world cup winner, 2013. The chocolate was processed by Valrhona in Tain-l’Hermitage, France, and produced by Bovetti Chocolats in Terrasson, France.
Chocolat-e partnered with Valrhona because they share the same values: treating farmers as partners and ensuring that they make a viable income, have access to education and health care. Origin countries are carefully selected to limit the risk of human rights violations. Contributing to a more sustainable and ethical cocoa farming sector is mandatory too.
Chocolat-e’s stylish sustainable boxes and sleeves are recyclable and compostable. The chocolate bars are wrapped in cellophane - 100% wood cellulose - not plastic. Chocolat-e promotes reusing boxes once empty and ordering refills in recycled brown bags. Less packaging, less waste.
Learn more at chocolat-e.com
Contact
Chocolat-eContact
JEANYVES
503-457-3723
https://www.chocolat-e.com/
JEANYVES
503-457-3723
https://www.chocolat-e.com/
Multimedia
Categories