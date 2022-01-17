TVS Buckboard Network Adds Episodes of Union Pacific, Pony Express, and Steve Donovan US Marshall to Winter 2022 Schedule on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix
Three lost TV series of the 1950's come back on the TVS streaming post cable network that showcases TV Westerns from the 1940's, 1950's, and 1960's.
California City, PA, January 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Buckboard Network, the 24/7 streaming free to view post cable network from TVS, has added several "lost" western TV shows from the early days of television. Episodes of Union Pacific starring Jeff Chandler, Pony Express, Steve Donovan Western Marshal, plus Boots and Saddles starring Ann Sheridan all can now be seen on WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Web TV, the shows can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
TVS Buckboard Network showcases classic Western TV shows from the 1940's, 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's. Other Westerns on the schedule include Cimarron City, The Deputy, Sugar Foot, Maverick, Bat Masterson, Bonanza, High Chaparral, Brave Eagle, Stories of the Century, Lone Ranger, The Westerner, Gunsmoke, Big Valley and Rawhide.
There are five other such classic TVS micro channels in the TVS Classic TV Networks bundle on WatchYour.TV. Others include TVS Vintage TV Network, TVS Flashback Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Cipher Network, and TVS Front Page Detective Network.
TVS Classic Sports Network is in the TVS Sports Network bundle, which includes TVS TeleSports Network, TVS All American Sports Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS Boxing Network.
Also on the service are TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Kids + Family Networks, and TVS Classic Movie Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
TVS Buckboard Network showcases classic Western TV shows from the 1940's, 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's. Other Westerns on the schedule include Cimarron City, The Deputy, Sugar Foot, Maverick, Bat Masterson, Bonanza, High Chaparral, Brave Eagle, Stories of the Century, Lone Ranger, The Westerner, Gunsmoke, Big Valley and Rawhide.
There are five other such classic TVS micro channels in the TVS Classic TV Networks bundle on WatchYour.TV. Others include TVS Vintage TV Network, TVS Flashback Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Cipher Network, and TVS Front Page Detective Network.
TVS Classic Sports Network is in the TVS Sports Network bundle, which includes TVS TeleSports Network, TVS All American Sports Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS Boxing Network.
Also on the service are TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Kids + Family Networks, and TVS Classic Movie Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories