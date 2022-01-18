Field Force Tracker Releases Redesigned Photocopier Contract Management and Billing Software
Field Force Tracker, an award winning field service software, releases redesigned contract and billing software with new features for photocopier sales and service companies.
Princeton, NJ, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Field Force Tracker, a leading provider of award winning field service software, announced that it has released the redesigned photocopier contract management software for the copier and print management businesses. This release adds several new features to its service and contract management software. It allows business owners to create custom contracts with several different types of billing formats and billing terms. It is now easier to deal with multi-printer contracts with unified billing. For example, monthly page allowances can be applied against multiple printers by automatically splitting the allowance by specifying a rule. The system can be integrated with any third-party data collection agent, or used by itself by importing copier meters from other meter collection software.
According to the company, these new changes have been developed closely working with its local customers in the copier and print industry. The system automatically creates recurring invoices so the office managers don’t have to remember when to generate them. The system also generates alerts when contracts are due for renewal or are expiring so that renewal reminders can be sent to customers ahead of time.
Another newly added feature deals with the tracking the cost of copier supplies and consumables for the whole contract duration. The system keeps track of all toners and other supplies shipped to the customer to monitor and keep the cost in check. Each contract can be tied to multiple customer locations or multiple print units; however the supplies cost can be tracked per unit basis. The software can also alert for many other service events. Previously, Field techs could only manually schedule for the preventive services, but now auto scheduling is possible.
According to Jon Black, a seller of Canon, Lexmark and Minolta Copiers in New York, “It can take big efforts to maintain large number of service contracts and invoice them every month accurately. But, with field force tracker, we can easily manage our copier contracts and meters. Our team loves the software as it has helped us to organize our service work. It takes care of our equipment, people and customer!”
About Field Force Tracker
Field Force Tracker (http://www.fieldforcetracker.com) is a leading global provider of its award winning mobile field service software for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our solutions enable businesses of all sizes to meet the challenges associated with managing and running complex service operations. It helps in improving the productivity of their mobile workforce in Copier, HVAC, Plumbing, Fire Alarm and Security, and Electrical Industries.
Field Force Tracker is a product of Rapidsoft Systems Inc. Rapidsoft Systems, Inc. has its main office in Princeton, NJ, USA, and sales and support offices in several locations in the US, India (Delhi) & UAE (Dubai).
