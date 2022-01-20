TVS Opus Network Adding Several Concert Packages to the Winter 2022 Program Schedule on WatchYour.TV Powered by Tulix

Iron Butterfly, Sweetwater, Big Brother & The Holding Company, Chico Hamilton, Johnny Tillotson, The Duprees, Little Anthony, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, Glen Campbell, Dionne Warwick, Marianne Faithfull, Blood Sweat + Tears all being added to the TVS Opus Network schedule.