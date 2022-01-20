TVS Opus Network Adding Several Concert Packages to the Winter 2022 Program Schedule on WatchYour.TV Powered by Tulix
Iron Butterfly, Sweetwater, Big Brother & The Holding Company, Chico Hamilton, Johnny Tillotson, The Duprees, Little Anthony, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, Glen Campbell, Dionne Warwick, Marianne Faithfull, Blood Sweat + Tears all being added to the TVS Opus Network schedule.
California City, CA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Opus Network, the music oriented baby boomer post cable network, has added a package of 20 classic concerts featuring more than 50 artists to the Winter 2022 schedule on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Web TV, the shows will appear on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
The TVS Micro Channel features both classic and current productions of the greatest music of the 20th Century. Classic music TV shows such as Hulabaloo, Shindig, Coke Time, Dinah Shore, Pat Boone, Frankie Laine, Rock Concert, Hollywood Palace, and Julius LaRosa complement the new TVS First Look productions Senior Prom, Blueberry Hill, Midnight Refrain, Copa Casino, Boomin' Reunion, Beach Party, Jumpstreet, and the Kool Jazz Festival.
Other post cable networks in the TVS Lifestyle Networks bundle include TVS Tel Ra Network, TVS Port o Call Network, TVS Select Network, TVS Main Street Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network.
Other six channel post cable bundles on the WatchYour.TV powered by Tulix platform include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Kids + Entertainment Networks, and TVS Sports Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship and paid programming opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
