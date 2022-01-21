New York-Based GCP Fund Helps the Real Estate Business Pick Up Again with Financing Opportunities
The asset-based lender offers bigger and better commercial financing for those in the property business.
New York, NY, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund has gone on record yet again to say that it won’t be suspending commercial financing programs for real estate investors, contractors, and developers, reiterating its commitment to commercial acquisition and development in extraordinarily difficult times.
On January 11th, 2022, the United States reported 1.39 million cases, breaking a world record for most COVID-19 cases in a day. With cases at an all-time high, small non-essential businesses are closing again, bringing the real estate business to a standstill eerily reminiscent of early 2020.
Despite the crisis, GCP Fund CEO Joe Malvasio has reassured prospective investors and developers of their support, saying, “I know what you all are thinking: just when the industry was starting to make a comeback, in comes Omicron, returning everything to the twisted status quo of 2020. It doesn’t have to be that way, and I can tell things aren’t as bad as they were during the first wave. If there’s anything this pandemic’s taught us, it’s that the show must go on, and GCP Fund is absolutely ready to fund it.”
GCP Fund is one of the few hard money lenders who haven’t suspended their commercial acquisition and development loans in light of the pandemic. Even when economies around the world were crashing, the company was granting loans between $1MM and $100MM for acquiring, developing, reselling, and letting out warehouses, motels, hotels, mixed-use real estate, multifamily properties, hospitals, restaurants, churches, and more.
Commercial developers, owners, and investors can diversify their portfolios by applying to several financing programs online. These include short- and long-term options like asset-based loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, structured joint venture financing, and permanent loans.
For more details regarding each of the above financing programs and how they might be personalized to satisfy unique requirements, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund is New York City’s top-tier commercial lender of asset-based loans. Under the leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, the private lender has financed a number of bridge and long-term loans for small and major development projects across the United States. The company’s loan approval process is quick, easy, and complete with underwriting services. For more information, visit the website given below.
Authorization
“I, Ricky Taylor, am an authorized distributor of news and have the authorization to use the company’s name, Global Capital Partners Fund, in press releases.”
Contact Information
Website:https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501 New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
On January 11th, 2022, the United States reported 1.39 million cases, breaking a world record for most COVID-19 cases in a day. With cases at an all-time high, small non-essential businesses are closing again, bringing the real estate business to a standstill eerily reminiscent of early 2020.
Despite the crisis, GCP Fund CEO Joe Malvasio has reassured prospective investors and developers of their support, saying, “I know what you all are thinking: just when the industry was starting to make a comeback, in comes Omicron, returning everything to the twisted status quo of 2020. It doesn’t have to be that way, and I can tell things aren’t as bad as they were during the first wave. If there’s anything this pandemic’s taught us, it’s that the show must go on, and GCP Fund is absolutely ready to fund it.”
GCP Fund is one of the few hard money lenders who haven’t suspended their commercial acquisition and development loans in light of the pandemic. Even when economies around the world were crashing, the company was granting loans between $1MM and $100MM for acquiring, developing, reselling, and letting out warehouses, motels, hotels, mixed-use real estate, multifamily properties, hospitals, restaurants, churches, and more.
Commercial developers, owners, and investors can diversify their portfolios by applying to several financing programs online. These include short- and long-term options like asset-based loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, structured joint venture financing, and permanent loans.
For more details regarding each of the above financing programs and how they might be personalized to satisfy unique requirements, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund is New York City’s top-tier commercial lender of asset-based loans. Under the leadership of its chairman Joe Malvasio, the private lender has financed a number of bridge and long-term loans for small and major development projects across the United States. The company’s loan approval process is quick, easy, and complete with underwriting services. For more information, visit the website given below.
Authorization
“I, Ricky Taylor, am an authorized distributor of news and have the authorization to use the company’s name, Global Capital Partners Fund, in press releases.”
Contact Information
Website:https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501 New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
Contact
Global Capital Partners Fund LLCContact
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
Categories