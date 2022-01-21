New Leadership Podcast, the Art of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler, Launches as a Headliner on C-Suite Radio
The ART of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler launched today as a headliner on C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs. Through insightful questions, intelligent conversation and illustrative examples and storytelling Dr. Alison R. Tendler and her guests provide listeners the opportunity to learn from leading executives, thought leaders and entrepreneurs - their struggles and triumphs.
Sioux Falls, SD, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ART of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler launched today as a headliner on C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs.
Featuring premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers’ personal and professional lives, The ART of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler has been selected to be part of C-Suite Radio as a headliner on the network.
Through insightful questions, intelligent conversation and illustrative examples and storytelling Dr. Alison R. Tendler and her guests provide listeners the opportunity to learn from leading executives, thought leaders and entrepreneurs - their struggles and triumphs in all aspects of life - to see themselves and the world around them with greater clarity and vision.
“Creating a dialogue with talented, insightful and successful people has always been interesting to me,” said Dr. Tendler, “This podcast was a natural extension of exploring those conversations, sharing what I learn from others, what I know and am learning about myself and the world. I hope my listeners will enjoy the conversations with my guests as much as we did.”
The podcast is available on C-Suite Radio as well as Apple, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
About C-Suite Radio
C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world’s leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers’ personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
About Dr Alison R. Tendler
Dr. Alison R. Tendler is an accomplished surgeon, business owner and executive leader. She inspires others to examine what drives and motivates them, to look deep within and to see the world and themselves more clearly. She believes in the importance of work/life balance, making time to travel and enjoy life, to take care of yourself – inside and out.
On her podcast, The ART of Seeing Clearly, Dr. Alison R. Tendler and her guests paint the stories of entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders. Through insightful questions and thought-provoking conversation, Alison and her guests explore the essence of what it means to truly experience life, business, entrepreneurship, love, success, and even failure through a clearer lens.
For more information, visit: https://alisonrtendler.com and like the podcast on Facebook.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Fleming
NextJEN Marketing
jen@gonextjen.com
605.376.1308
