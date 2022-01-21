New Leadership Podcast, the Art of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler, Launches as a Headliner on C-Suite Radio

The ART of Seeing Clearly with Dr. Alison R. Tendler launched today as a headliner on C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs. Through insightful questions, intelligent conversation and illustrative examples and storytelling Dr. Alison R. Tendler and her guests provide listeners the opportunity to learn from leading executives, thought leaders and entrepreneurs - their struggles and triumphs.