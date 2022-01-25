WCA Presents "Providing Exceptional Customer Service" Webinar
Milwaukee, WI, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to US News and World Report, the average American business loses 15% of its’ customer base each year.
Customers who stop buying from one business and go to another will do so not because of price or shoddy product but rather because of poor or indifferent customer service.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
In this webinar the participant will learn:
The importance of a customer service mission statement
The six common reason customers leave
The skills necessary for providing exceptional customer service
What customers really want from their suppliers
This Webinar will be held on March 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289.1221.
