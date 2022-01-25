ShipOffers Expansion Moves East to Nashville
Englewood, CO, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ShipOffers announces a new location in Nashville, Tennessee coming on board summer 2022. This new facility will increase the operational footprint in the US and the world.
Both warehouse space and distribution operations will increase with the addition of the Nashville facility. The close proximity to the UPS, FedEx, and USPS hubs, as well as major highways and an international airport, will result in significantly faster delivery times for East Coast customers and international deliveries. Additionally, the additional space will increase daily fulfillment capacity and allow for us to launch new verticals for continued growth.
Owner and CFO Doug Roberts adds, “The decision to expand east in to Nashville was the next step in our business growth plan. Over the next three years, ShipOffers is committed to growing our network of regional fulfillment hubs to support our clients in their growth.”
ShipOffers, founded in 2001, is a strategic partner to direct response and eCommerce marketers. With over 90 employees, ShipOffers provides product sourcing and fulfillment solutions to both domestic and international marketers. ShipOffers serves as an extension of its clients’ businesses and helps them navigate the waters as they launch, scale, and optimize their offers.
For more information, visit https://www.shipoffers.com/learn-more and follow @shipoffers.
