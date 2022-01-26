Local Builder Awarded "Builder of the Year" by Wisconsin Builders Association
Waukesha, WI, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local home builder David Belman, president of Belman Homes was just awarded the “Builder of the Year” Award from the Wisconsin Builders Association. It is the highest honor the association can bestow upon a member.
“This is truly an honor and I am extremely humbled by this award,” said Belman who has served as Past President of the Metropolitan Builders Association and Past President of the Wisconsin Builders Association. David also served on the Wisconsin Realtor Association’s Board and is currently a director for the National Association of Home Builders.
“I am proud of the work I have done on behalf of the building industry, the homes that we build, and our work providing mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes,” added Belman. His company, Belman Homes has helped dedicate 6 mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes here in Wisconsin and is working on the 7th build this year as part of Operation Finally Home.
“David is polite, kind, empathetic, knowledgeable, respectful, reliable, professional, technologically savvy, supportive and committed to Metropolitan Builders Association, the WBA and NAHB. When he is asked to participate, he does and he does it well. In working with over 500 board members in my career, David stands out as a stellar example of what a board member should be.” - Kathy Raab, Executive Officer for the Metropolitan Builders Association
Belman Homes, is a home building, and land development company in Waukesha County know for hand built homes and award winning service.
