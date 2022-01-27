TVS Main Street Network Goes to No Repeat Weekly Schedule in Winter 2022 with Addition of Two Dozen Shows on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix

The 24/7 streaming post cable network that showcases programming from the heartland is now featuring Beverly Hillbillies, Sky King, The Rifleman, Jim Bowie, Petticoat Junction, Frontier Doctor, Shotgun Slade, 26 Men, U S Marshall, Cowboy G Men, Roy Rogers, Mr. Ed, and Andy Griffith Show.