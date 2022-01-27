TVS Main Street Network Goes to No Repeat Weekly Schedule in Winter 2022 with Addition of Two Dozen Shows on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix
The 24/7 streaming post cable network that showcases programming from the heartland is now featuring Beverly Hillbillies, Sky King, The Rifleman, Jim Bowie, Petticoat Junction, Frontier Doctor, Shotgun Slade, 26 Men, U S Marshall, Cowboy G Men, Roy Rogers, Mr. Ed, and Andy Griffith Show.
California City, CA, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Main Street Network, the streaming post cable network that showcases Nashville network style programming, is now in the no repeat mode on WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Google, ROKU, Amazon, Apple, and Web TV, the network is available on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
The channel combines classic TV, classic movies, sports, and music from the country and western vantage. It is one of six TVS Micro Channels in the TVS Lifestyles Networks bundle. Other channels in the bundle include TVS TelRa Network, TVS Select Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Today Home Entertainment Network, and TVS Port O Call Network.
Other six channel post cable network bundles from TVS include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Sports Networks, plus TVS Kids + Family Networks.
Additional shows on the TVS Main Street Network include Blue Angels, Tales of the 77th Bengal Lancers, The Fall Guy, B L Styker, Daniel Boone, and BJ + The Bear. Sports on TVS Main Street Network include NASCAR, Rodeo, IHRA, and IWA Wrestling. Music shows include Glen Campbell, Barbara Mandrell, Johnny Cash, Star Route, Marty Robbins, Porter Waggoner, Dolly Parton, and The Wilburn Brothers.
All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
