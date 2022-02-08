William A. Geha Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for a Fifth Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Sylvania, OH, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- William A. Geha of Sylvania, Ohio has been celebrated as a Professional of the Year for a fifth year, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, and now 2022, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of education.
About William A. Geha
William Geha serves as a drug counselor for the Sylvania, Ohio and Springfield Township, Ohio school districts. As a teacher, drug counselor and prevention specialist, he has traveled throughout the United States spreading a drug free message.
As co-director of America's Pride Drug Prevention Team of Toledo, with Dr Ken Newbury, Mr. Geha’s team was twice named team of the year at the World Drug Conference. With America's Pride, his team worked with the Navajos of New Mexico, the Cree Indians in Canada, and the Canadian and British Governments on prevention.
In 2007, Mr. Geha started the P.E.A.C.E. Project which is an anti-bullying program with 12 students. Today, the program has more than 1000 students. The P.E.A.C.E. Project is touching the hearts of kids who don't fit in and this is just the beginning. Today with the help of hundreds of amazing kids from around the world, William is raising the standard for respect.
Mr. Geha has received several national, state, and local awards for his work in drug prevention and anti-bullying. He is a Board Member for the Lucas County Opiate Coalition, the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Springfield Township Prevention Coalition, and the Sylvania Prevention Alliance.
William Geha states, “Through the years I have had the privilege of working with amazing coworkers, parents, and students that have touched the hearts of so many, and have changed the world!”
William Geha was born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio. He obtained a B.A. from the University of Toledo. William has a wonderful wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, and four wonderful children who are all educators. In his spare time, William enjoys working with children.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About William A. Geha
William Geha serves as a drug counselor for the Sylvania, Ohio and Springfield Township, Ohio school districts. As a teacher, drug counselor and prevention specialist, he has traveled throughout the United States spreading a drug free message.
As co-director of America's Pride Drug Prevention Team of Toledo, with Dr Ken Newbury, Mr. Geha’s team was twice named team of the year at the World Drug Conference. With America's Pride, his team worked with the Navajos of New Mexico, the Cree Indians in Canada, and the Canadian and British Governments on prevention.
In 2007, Mr. Geha started the P.E.A.C.E. Project which is an anti-bullying program with 12 students. Today, the program has more than 1000 students. The P.E.A.C.E. Project is touching the hearts of kids who don't fit in and this is just the beginning. Today with the help of hundreds of amazing kids from around the world, William is raising the standard for respect.
Mr. Geha has received several national, state, and local awards for his work in drug prevention and anti-bullying. He is a Board Member for the Lucas County Opiate Coalition, the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Springfield Township Prevention Coalition, and the Sylvania Prevention Alliance.
William Geha states, “Through the years I have had the privilege of working with amazing coworkers, parents, and students that have touched the hearts of so many, and have changed the world!”
William Geha was born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio. He obtained a B.A. from the University of Toledo. William has a wonderful wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, and four wonderful children who are all educators. In his spare time, William enjoys working with children.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories