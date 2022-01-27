BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Client, Aviso Retention, Acquired by Watermark Insights
Chicago, IL, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Watermark, a leading provider of higher education insights software, announced the acquisition of Aviso Retention, a provider of an AI powered student success solution. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Columbus, OH, Aviso Retention enables colleges and universities to increase retention in addition to degree or certification completion. The company’s flagship solution, Aviso Enterprise, leverages predictive analytics to alert higher ed institutions when a retention risk has been identified thus allowing the institution to intervene and improve the student success journey.
Watermark offers the leading platform to increase and evaluate institutional effectiveness across higher education. The company’s innovative solutions allow for higher ed assessment and accreditation, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and curriculum development. The acquisition of Aviso Retention unlocks the potential to further advance academic achievements in planning by improving the measurement of student success.
"The joining of Aviso Retention and Watermark will provide unprecedented depth and understanding into the connection of institutional effectiveness and its impact on student success outcomes," said Alex Leader, now Chief Impact Officer at Watermark. "We are thrilled for what we'll collectively learn with our partner institutions, as well as how we create a better experience for each and every student."
BMI Mergers and Acquisitions served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Aviso Retention.
About BMI Mergers and Acquisitions
BMI Mergers and Acquisitions provides M&A advisory services to privately held companies in the lower middle market. The firm has established experience in industry sectors that include software and technology services, manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare. BMI Mergers has been in business for over 13 years and has offices in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Certain members of BMI Mergers and Acquisitions are registered representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA/SIPC, Tampa, FL. StillPoint is not affiliated with BMI Mergers and Acquisitions. For more information please visit: www.bmimergers.com
About Watermark Insights
At Watermark, insights inspire progress. Watermark’s software gives higher education institutions the insights they need to improve, evolve, and empower student success. Watermark’s integrated digital solutions support assessment and accreditation, faculty activity reporting, course evaluation and surveys, and catalog and curriculum development for more than 1,700 higher education institutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.watermarkinsights.com
