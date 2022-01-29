Front Edge Publishing Releases "Thirty Days With America’s High School Coaches"
High school coaches shape millions of lives. "30 Days with America's High School Coaches" by Martin Davis shares 30 stories which show the diversity of approaches by coaches in building athletes' hearts, minds and bodies to form successful teams and future leaders.
Canton, MI, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- School coaches shape millions of lives. These 30 short and inspiring stories reveal how coaches do the critical work of building athletes’ hearts, minds and bodies to form successful teams, strong individuals and future leaders. The coaches profiled in this book come from every corner of the nation, every socio-economic setting, and coach in more than a dozen varsity sports.
“From these interviews and vignettes come narratives that will keep coaches going—even on days when players are ready to quit,” writes veteran journalist G. Jeffrey MacDonald in this book’s Foreword. “They will quench the thirst of professionals eager to drink from a well of peers’ stories. They pack practical insights for how to build the trust and confidence that teenagers deeply crave and need.” Most importantly, he adds, “Although the book is explicitly about coaching high school sports, it delivers many a transferable insight for parents, teachers, pastors and others who’d like to engage the teens in their lives more effectively. Who couldn’t use more of that?”
Duncan Newcomer, the Lincoln scholar who wrote the first volume in the 30 Days series - Thirty Days with Abraham Lincoln - also emphasizes this book’s broad and timely appeal. “There is an audience of good people doing deep work with young people, their bodies and their spirits, that is character-building, virtue-raising and soul-making. They will find in this book and its stories the truths they live and would want told, and they will tell others."
That’s because Martin Davis so thoroughly understands the challenges high school coaches, players and their families face every day, writes University of Denver professor Brian Gearity in his Preface to this new book. “For over a dozen years now, I’ve taught college students what, why and how to coach. Now, I’ll be using the stories in this book to show what sport coaching is all about. We will discuss the culture, time period, and psychology of the coaches and the storytellers in this book.” Thirty Days with America’s High School Coaches also comes with a complete Discussion Guide that breaks down the book into themes and sections readers can discuss with friends, colleagues in sports, and people within their communities.
Martin A. Davis Jr. is a journalist who writes about sports for several national publications. He's also a high school football coach and teacher. His writings have appeared in PGA Tour Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, US News & World Report and Philanthropy Magazine, among many others. When he’s not writing, you can often find him on the football practice fields of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Thirty Days With America’s High School Coaches: True stories of successful coaches using imagination and a strong internal compass to shape tomorrow’s leaders Martin A. Davis, Jr., Author www.MartinDavisAuthor.com Published by Read the Spirit books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-116-4 Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-117-1 182 pages Hardcover: $27.99 Paperback: $19.99 Ebook: $9.99 Publication Date: January 25, 2022 Available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
“From these interviews and vignettes come narratives that will keep coaches going—even on days when players are ready to quit,” writes veteran journalist G. Jeffrey MacDonald in this book’s Foreword. “They will quench the thirst of professionals eager to drink from a well of peers’ stories. They pack practical insights for how to build the trust and confidence that teenagers deeply crave and need.” Most importantly, he adds, “Although the book is explicitly about coaching high school sports, it delivers many a transferable insight for parents, teachers, pastors and others who’d like to engage the teens in their lives more effectively. Who couldn’t use more of that?”
Duncan Newcomer, the Lincoln scholar who wrote the first volume in the 30 Days series - Thirty Days with Abraham Lincoln - also emphasizes this book’s broad and timely appeal. “There is an audience of good people doing deep work with young people, their bodies and their spirits, that is character-building, virtue-raising and soul-making. They will find in this book and its stories the truths they live and would want told, and they will tell others."
That’s because Martin Davis so thoroughly understands the challenges high school coaches, players and their families face every day, writes University of Denver professor Brian Gearity in his Preface to this new book. “For over a dozen years now, I’ve taught college students what, why and how to coach. Now, I’ll be using the stories in this book to show what sport coaching is all about. We will discuss the culture, time period, and psychology of the coaches and the storytellers in this book.” Thirty Days with America’s High School Coaches also comes with a complete Discussion Guide that breaks down the book into themes and sections readers can discuss with friends, colleagues in sports, and people within their communities.
Martin A. Davis Jr. is a journalist who writes about sports for several national publications. He's also a high school football coach and teacher. His writings have appeared in PGA Tour Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, US News & World Report and Philanthropy Magazine, among many others. When he’s not writing, you can often find him on the football practice fields of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Thirty Days With America’s High School Coaches: True stories of successful coaches using imagination and a strong internal compass to shape tomorrow’s leaders Martin A. Davis, Jr., Author www.MartinDavisAuthor.com Published by Read the Spirit books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-116-4 Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-117-1 182 pages Hardcover: $27.99 Paperback: $19.99 Ebook: $9.99 Publication Date: January 25, 2022 Available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
Contact
Front Edge PublishingContact
Susan Stitt
770-883-3111
www.frontedgepublishing.com/
Susan Stitt
770-883-3111
www.frontedgepublishing.com/
Categories