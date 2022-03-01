New York-Based GCP Fund Removes Good Credit Standing as a Prerequisite for Private Loans
The private lending firm claims it doesn’t need credit checks due to the nature of its asset-based loans.
New York, NY, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund (GCP Fund) has removed credit history as a precursor to private loans across the world. The commercial lender says this is not by design but because of the collateral value of asset-based loans.
Asset-based loans are secured by valuable collateral. In the event that a borrower fails to pay back the loaned funds, the lender can simply claim the collateral and sell it to recoup their losses. GCP Fund grants asset-based loans worldwide on the value of three collaterals: accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory.
“We usually have businesses come to us for asset-based loans when they need ready cash but don’t have enough liquid assets,” explained a GCP Fund spokesperson. “They figure they can take out a quick loan through their non-liquidated assets, and they’re usually right. So far, we’ve catered to the short-term needs of too many businesses to count. We’ve come across companies from all sorts of industries, from biotech to hospitality, and I believe this is because we don’t really give much stock to credit history.”
GCP Fund has repeatedly explained why its hard money loans are a smart option for borrowers. Credit checks, or lack thereof, remain the commercial lender’s biggest selling point to date. Also to date is the firm clocking over $2 billion in transactions by granting commercial loans between $1MM and $100MM worldwide.
Currently, the private money lender offers quick loan approvals for the development and acquisition of several commercial properties, including restaurants, hotels, motels, churches, hospitals, apartment buildings, mixed-use properties, multi-family complexes, and raw land.
To fill out the online application and learn more about the short-term and permanent loan solutions GCP Fund offers, go to https://gcpfund.com/.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC is an established commercial asset-based lender headquartered in New York City. The company has flourished under the chairmanship of Joe Malvasio, approving multimillion-dollar commercial loans fairly quickly, thanks to in-house underwriting services and minimum prerequisites. For more information, visit the website given below.
Contact Information
Website:https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email:contact@gcpfund.com
