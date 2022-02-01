Dan Pink to Keynote at the i4cp 2022 HR Conference
New York Times bestselling author Daniel H. Pink will discuss his new book "The Power of Regret."
Seattle, WA, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Times bestselling author Daniel H. Pink will keynote the i4cp 2022 Next Practices Now Conference, capping off the three-day event focused on the HR and workforce challenges facing organizations in the year ahead.
Pink is the author of bestsellers A Whole New Mind, Drive, To Sell Is Human, and When, which have sold millions of copies, have been translated into forty-two languages, and have won multiple awards.
At the i4cp 2022 Next Practices Now Conference (March 14 – 17 in Scottsdale, AZ), the #1 rated HR event for senior leaders, Pink will discuss his new, paradigm-altering book about the transformative power of our most misunderstood emotion: regret.
In The Power of Regret, Pink draws on research in psychology, neuroscience, economics, and biology to challenge widely-held assumptions about emotions and behavior. Using the largest sampling of American attitudes about regret ever conducted as well as his own World Regret Survey, which has collected regrets from more than 16,000 people in 105 countries, he identifies the four core regrets that most people have.
These four regrets, Pink argues, operate as a “photographic negative” of the good life. By understanding what people regret the most, we can understand what they value the most. And by following the simple, science-based, three-step process that he sets out, we can transform our regrets in a positive force for working smarter and living better.
Conference attendees will receive a free copy of The Power of Regret and hear Pink’s signature blend of big ideas and practical takeaways, captivating stories, and crisp humor.
Pink joins an already fantastic lineup of speakers that includes:
Charlotte Burrows, Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media,
Amy Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership Management at Harvard Business School
Dean Carter, head of HR at Patagonia
Karen S. Carter, CHRO and Chief Inclusion Officer at Dow
Jared Spataro, SVP of Modern Work at Microsoft
And many others
The i4cp 2022 Next Practices Now Conference is ranked among the best HR events of the year due to its senior-level networking atmosphere and forward-looking presenters. Exclusively open to human capital practitioners and closed to vendors and consultants, the conference will be held at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale.
Only six weeks remain until the conference begins – view the agenda and sign up today at i4cp.com/conference
Contact
Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)Contact
Erik Samdahl
206-357-7662
http://www.i4cp.com
