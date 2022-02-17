NSA Speaker Hall of Fame Member Steve Gilliland is Transforming the Modern Workplace with His Inspiring Keynote Speeches
Speaker Hall of Fame inductee Steve Gilliland influences the lives of thousands as North America’s Premier Motivational Speaker.
Freeport, PA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inspiration and motivation are essential assets that promote growth and positivity. According to a study, motivation and employee engagement reduce absenteeism by 41 percent and boost productivity by 17 percent. Rising to the challenge, Steve Gilliland, one of North America's most recognized motivational speakers, offers a range of inspirational and motivational presentations to keep hope and productivity levels high.
Steve is one of the country's most prolific speakers and an excellent comedian who has impacted countless lives with his powerful words of wisdom. A member of the NSA Speaker Hall of Fame, he speaks at events worldwide, encouraging employees and managers to work to their best abilities and drive their business toward success. He even offers unique virtual experiences to meet the varied needs of today’s organizational climate.
Describing his experience as one of the most requested keynote speakers in North America, Steve commented, “In today’s diverse and digital environment, finding motivation using the old ways is seldom fruitful. The employees in present times have individual mindsets and unique attributes that make them who they are. If employee mindset and company goals are aligned, nothing can stop them from performing. As a motivational speaker, I bring first-hand success stories and passion to the table that inspires and motivates employees to find meaning in their work and life.”
Steve’s testimonials reflect the impact of his skills as an inspirational speaker. He has been awarded many times for his exceptionally motivating speeches and continues to inspire with each passing session.
Those interested can get in touch with Steve via the information provided below.
About Steve Gilliland
Steve Gilliland is an award-winning professional motivational speaker in North America. He's also a Speaker Hall of Fame inductee and is known for his expert storytelling skills and humorous presentations. Steve also appears on SiriusXM Radio’s Laugh USA regularly. Media channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC have invited him on many occasions for his impactful words on character development and career growth. His website offers the viewers a chance to purchase all of his E-books and presentations through his online store.
Contact Information
Website: https://stevegilliland.com/
Web store: https://stevegillilandstore.com/
Phone: 866-445-5452; 724-540-5019
Address: Steve Gilliland, Inc. | 187 Northpointe Blvd., Freeport, PA 16229
