Rate My Teachers Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year Awards

Baltimore, MD, February 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Rate My Teachers (RMT) is pleased to announce the second annual Teacher of the Year Awards. During a challenging time these educators distinguished themselves with their creativity and commitment, earning the praise and gratitude of their students.RMT is the Internet’s longest running rating site for K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: “what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?” Students have created more than 11 million reviews in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.This year, a total of forty-one teachers have been honored in four countries. Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of the second annual RMT Teacher of the Year Awards. The winners are determined by the students, and given how challenging school has been since 2020, this year’s teachers have demonstrated a clear determination to be the best.”The winners are listed below:USAKurt EdererBrophy College PreparatoryPhoenix, ArizonaJeff EnglishHaas Hall AcademyRogers, ArkansasJim CliffDenver School of the ArtsDenver, ColoradoCatherine HallowellGlastonbury High SchoolGlastonbury, ConnecticutLeia Elizabeth ColeMiami Coral Park Senior High SchoolMiami, FloridaAnthony L. SolmoSchaumburg High SchoolSchaumburg, IllinoisBrett WaltherKankakee Valley High SchoolWheatfield, IndianaJared ForetMandeville High SchoolMandeville, LouisianaEdward O'MahonyMelvin J. Berman Hebrew AcademyRockville, MarylandBennett AhearnNorth Andover High SchoolNorth Andover, MassachusettsChad HodgkinsInternational Academy of MacombClinton Township, MichiganTim AldereteThe Meadows SchoolLas Vegas, NevadaMark Neurohr PierpaoliNew Brunswick High SchoolNew Brunswick, New JerseyPatricia AlmanzarScarsdale Senior High SchoolScarsdale, New YorkDavid ScarisbrickCharlotte Catholic High SchoolCharlotte, North CarolinaMichelle SchroederChillicothe Middle SchoolChillicothe, OhioCharles KoutahiFrancis Tuttle Technology CenterOklahoma City, OklahomaTaylor HallHighland Park Middle SchoolBeaverton, OregonTara PellegrinoDowningtown Stem AcademyDowningtown, PennsylvaniaDail BienkiewiczBarrington Middle SchoolBarrington, Rhode IslandMelanie CallahanRichard H. Gettys Middle SchoolEasley, South CarolinaLynn ThomasonLincoln High SchoolSioux Falls, South DakotaBryan UpshawSullivan South High SchoolKingsport, TennesseeMichael ChalfanChannelview High SchoolChannelview, TexasKevin McClellanEast High SchoolSalt Lake City, UtahBradley HagstromIssaquah Valley Elementary SchoolIssaquah, WashingtonJohn SchadKohler High SchoolKohler, WisconsinAustraliaIan ThomasKellyville High SchoolSydney, New South WalesElizabeth WardBrisbane Boys' CollegeBrisbane, QueenslandKristopher NicolaConcordia CollegeAdelaide, South AustraliaPina PernaSacred Heart Girls' CollegeMelbourne, VictoriaJames BuchananDuncraig Senior High SchoolPerth, Western AustraliaCanadaGord CummingsReeves College Calgary North CampusCalgary, AlbertaDavid LachowskiElgin Park SecondarySurrey, British ColumbiaMatthew HowardArmbrae AcademyHalifax, Nova ScotiaJustin VeigaChaminade College SchoolNorth York, OntarioForrest LillyThree Oaks Senior High SchoolSummerside, Prince Edward IslandMegan PepeVanier CollegeMontreal, QuebecNew ZealandRaj BeedahGreen Bay High SchoolAuckland, AucklandAndrew LeeShirley Boys High SchoolChristchurch, CanterburyBen KayesWaihi CollegeWaihi, WellingtonFor more information, please visit www.ratemyteachers.com.