Rate My Teachers Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year Awards

Baltimore, MD, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rate My Teachers (RMT) is pleased to announce the second annual Teacher of the Year Awards. During a challenging time these educators distinguished themselves with their creativity and commitment, earning the praise and gratitude of their students.

RMT is the Internet’s longest running rating site for K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: “what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?” Students have created more than 11 million reviews in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

This year, a total of forty-one teachers have been honored in four countries. Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of the second annual RMT Teacher of the Year Awards. The winners are determined by the students, and given how challenging school has been since 2020, this year’s teachers have demonstrated a clear determination to be the best.”

The winners are listed below:

USA

Kurt Ederer
Brophy College Preparatory
Phoenix, Arizona

Jeff English
Haas Hall Academy
Rogers, Arkansas

Jim Cliff
Denver School of the Arts
Denver, Colorado

Catherine Hallowell
Glastonbury High School
Glastonbury, Connecticut

Leia Elizabeth Cole
Miami Coral Park Senior High School
Miami, Florida

Anthony L. Solmo
Schaumburg High School
Schaumburg, Illinois

Brett Walther
Kankakee Valley High School
Wheatfield, Indiana

Jared Foret
Mandeville High School
Mandeville, Louisiana

Edward O'Mahony
Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy
Rockville, Maryland

Bennett Ahearn
North Andover High School
North Andover, Massachusetts

Chad Hodgkins
International Academy of Macomb
Clinton Township, Michigan

Tim Alderete
The Meadows School
Las Vegas, Nevada

Mark Neurohr Pierpaoli
New Brunswick High School
New Brunswick, New Jersey

Patricia Almanzar
Scarsdale Senior High School
Scarsdale, New York

David Scarisbrick
Charlotte Catholic High School
Charlotte, North Carolina

Michelle Schroeder
Chillicothe Middle School
Chillicothe, Ohio

Charles Koutahi
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Taylor Hall
Highland Park Middle School
Beaverton, Oregon

Tara Pellegrino
Downingtown Stem Academy
Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Dail Bienkiewicz
Barrington Middle School
Barrington, Rhode Island

Melanie Callahan
Richard H. Gettys Middle School
Easley, South Carolina

Lynn Thomason
Lincoln High School
Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Bryan Upshaw
Sullivan South High School
Kingsport, Tennessee

Michael Chalfan
Channelview High School
Channelview, Texas

Kevin McClellan
East High School
Salt Lake City, Utah

Bradley Hagstrom
Issaquah Valley Elementary School
Issaquah, Washington

John Schad
Kohler High School
Kohler, Wisconsin

Australia

Ian Thomas
Kellyville High School
Sydney, New South Wales

Elizabeth Ward
Brisbane Boys' College
Brisbane, Queensland

Kristopher Nicola
Concordia College
Adelaide, South Australia

Pina Perna
Sacred Heart Girls' College
Melbourne, Victoria

James Buchanan
Duncraig Senior High School
Perth, Western Australia

Canada

Gord Cummings
Reeves College Calgary North Campus
Calgary, Alberta

David Lachowski
Elgin Park Secondary
Surrey, British Columbia

Matthew Howard
Armbrae Academy
Halifax, Nova Scotia

Justin Veiga
Chaminade College School
North York, Ontario

Forrest Lilly
Three Oaks Senior High School
Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Megan Pepe
Vanier College
Montreal, Quebec

New Zealand

Raj Beedah
Green Bay High School
Auckland, Auckland

Andrew Lee
Shirley Boys High School
Christchurch, Canterbury

Ben Kayes
Waihi College
Waihi, Wellington

For more information, please visit www.ratemyteachers.com.
Contact
Rate My Teachers
Kevin Hollins
(410) 630-6990
ratemyteachers.com
