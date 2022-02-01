Rate My Teachers Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year Awards
Baltimore, MD, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rate My Teachers (RMT) is pleased to announce the second annual Teacher of the Year Awards. During a challenging time these educators distinguished themselves with their creativity and commitment, earning the praise and gratitude of their students.
RMT is the Internet’s longest running rating site for K-12 and college teachers and courses. Its purpose is to help answer a single question: “what do I as a student need to know to maximize my chance of success in a given class?” Students have created more than 11 million reviews in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.
This year, a total of forty-one teachers have been honored in four countries. Kevin Hollins, CEO of Rate My Teachers said, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of the second annual RMT Teacher of the Year Awards. The winners are determined by the students, and given how challenging school has been since 2020, this year’s teachers have demonstrated a clear determination to be the best.”
The winners are listed below:
USA
Kurt Ederer
Brophy College Preparatory
Phoenix, Arizona
Jeff English
Haas Hall Academy
Rogers, Arkansas
Jim Cliff
Denver School of the Arts
Denver, Colorado
Catherine Hallowell
Glastonbury High School
Glastonbury, Connecticut
Leia Elizabeth Cole
Miami Coral Park Senior High School
Miami, Florida
Anthony L. Solmo
Schaumburg High School
Schaumburg, Illinois
Brett Walther
Kankakee Valley High School
Wheatfield, Indiana
Jared Foret
Mandeville High School
Mandeville, Louisiana
Edward O'Mahony
Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy
Rockville, Maryland
Bennett Ahearn
North Andover High School
North Andover, Massachusetts
Chad Hodgkins
International Academy of Macomb
Clinton Township, Michigan
Tim Alderete
The Meadows School
Las Vegas, Nevada
Mark Neurohr Pierpaoli
New Brunswick High School
New Brunswick, New Jersey
Patricia Almanzar
Scarsdale Senior High School
Scarsdale, New York
David Scarisbrick
Charlotte Catholic High School
Charlotte, North Carolina
Michelle Schroeder
Chillicothe Middle School
Chillicothe, Ohio
Charles Koutahi
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Taylor Hall
Highland Park Middle School
Beaverton, Oregon
Tara Pellegrino
Downingtown Stem Academy
Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Dail Bienkiewicz
Barrington Middle School
Barrington, Rhode Island
Melanie Callahan
Richard H. Gettys Middle School
Easley, South Carolina
Lynn Thomason
Lincoln High School
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Bryan Upshaw
Sullivan South High School
Kingsport, Tennessee
Michael Chalfan
Channelview High School
Channelview, Texas
Kevin McClellan
East High School
Salt Lake City, Utah
Bradley Hagstrom
Issaquah Valley Elementary School
Issaquah, Washington
John Schad
Kohler High School
Kohler, Wisconsin
Australia
Ian Thomas
Kellyville High School
Sydney, New South Wales
Elizabeth Ward
Brisbane Boys' College
Brisbane, Queensland
Kristopher Nicola
Concordia College
Adelaide, South Australia
Pina Perna
Sacred Heart Girls' College
Melbourne, Victoria
James Buchanan
Duncraig Senior High School
Perth, Western Australia
Canada
Gord Cummings
Reeves College Calgary North Campus
Calgary, Alberta
David Lachowski
Elgin Park Secondary
Surrey, British Columbia
Matthew Howard
Armbrae Academy
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Justin Veiga
Chaminade College School
North York, Ontario
Forrest Lilly
Three Oaks Senior High School
Summerside, Prince Edward Island
Megan Pepe
Vanier College
Montreal, Quebec
New Zealand
Raj Beedah
Green Bay High School
Auckland, Auckland
Andrew Lee
Shirley Boys High School
Christchurch, Canterbury
Ben Kayes
Waihi College
Waihi, Wellington
For more information, please visit www.ratemyteachers.com.
Contact
Rate My TeachersContact
Kevin Hollins
(410) 630-6990
ratemyteachers.com
