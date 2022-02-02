Nicely Theatre Group Presents Anything Goes! Performance Dates March 3-5, 2022 at the Berman Center for Performing Arts
West Bloomfield, MI, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nicely Theatre Group ("Nicely") is pleased to announce ticket sales and dates for their March 2022 production of the Tony Award-winning classic musical comedy Anything Goes at The Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. Nicely Creative Director Mitch Master directs with tap choreography by Heidi Schultz, choreography by Lindsey Tycholiz-McKiddy, and vocal and music direction by Amy Sauve.
Show date and times are as follows: March 3 at 7:30pm; March 4 at 7:30pm, March 5 matinee at 2pm, and March 5 evening performance at 7:30pm. Tickets are $33 for all seats and are on sale now at The Berman box office and nicelytheatregroup.org or by calling or texting 248/406-6677. Creating a safe experience for staff, artists, and patrons is the #1 priority when welcoming guests back to live theatre this season. The Nicely team will carefully monitor the constantly changing COVID-19 situation and adjust precautions accordingly.
The Nicely cast includes Jason Bowen as Billy Crocker, Erin Johnson as Reno Sweeney, and Bryana Hall (Virtue and u/s Reno); Hall will also perform the lead role of Reno in the matinee performance. The cast continues with Tom Pagano as Moonface Martin, Arden Walker as Hope Harcourt, Alexa Carollo as Erma, Michael McKiddy as Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, Ed Kelly as Elisha J. Whitney, Laura Walczak as Mrs. Harcourt, Dave Roy as the Captain, Robby Mullinger as the Purser, Sam Vankampen as u/s Billy, Mitchell J. Hardy (us/Moonface, Whitney & Evelyn), Jimmy McCormick, Tyler Bolda, Justin Kazanowski and Harvey as Sailors. The Angels are Anne Marie Snyder (Chastity), Nicole Armstrong (Purity), Grace Nulsen (Charity), and Luke and John will be played by Rodel Salazar and Cat Dacpano, respectively. Additional passengers are Meghan Andrzejewski (also u/s Virtue), Hannah Isham, Daniel DeRey, Karlin Smith, Keith Rikli, Sara Kmiec, Kimmy Elliot, Annie Calvaneso, and Adam Bernard.
This romantic comedy is a joy for audiences of all ages. Anything Goes is a classic and wildly entertaining story wrapped around Cole Porter’s magical score and world-class tap dancing. Among the songs, “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out of You,” “All Through the Night,” “Anything Goes,” “You’re the Top,” and “Blow, Gabriel, Blow.”
