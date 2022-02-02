TVS Greatest Fights of the Century.com 26 Episode Series Now Available on the TVS Boxing Network on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
26 of the greatest TV fights of the 20th Century can now be seen on the TVS Boxing Network. Muhammad Ali, Sonny Liston, Rocky Marciano, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and many others comprise the series from TVS Video Techniques Division of TVS.
California City, CA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Boxing Network.Com, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS, has added the 26 episode series TVS Greatest Fights of the Century to the channel. TVS Boxing Network recently celebrated it's 10th Anniversary as one of the earliest streaming post cable networks.
TVS Greatest Fights of the Century.Com features 26 of the biggest fights on TV in the 20th Century. The shows were produced by TVS Video Techniques, the PPVSVOD division of TVS. Most of these fights were originally produced for PPV by Video Techniques in the 1970's, 1980's, and 1990's. TVS Television Network acquired Video Techniques in the 1990's.
Fighters in the series include Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Forman, Thomas Hearns, Sonny Liston, Floyd Patterson, Jerry Quarry, Ron Lyle, Ernie Terrell, Rocky Marciano, and Ray Mancini.
TVS Boxing Network carries classic and current fights on a 24/7 basis. From the 1940's through the 1990's, the great classic TV fights can be seen here. Also Pabst Wednesday Night Fights, Gillette Friday Night Fights, DuMont Fights from St. Nicholas Arena, and Dutch Master Saturday Night Fights all are reprised from their initial 1950's network airings.
TVS Boxing Network is one of six 24/7 sports post cable networks from TVS on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Other channels in the TVS Sports Networks bundle include TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Women Sport Network, and TVS TeleSports Network.
In all there are six post cable network bundles on WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix. The others are the TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Lifestyle Network, plus TVS Kids + Family Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
