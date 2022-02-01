Lead Generation World and Contact State Are Helping Lead Buyers Navigate the Lead Generation Industry Through a Free Conference Pass Program
London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lead Generation World, the home to the lead generation industry, in partnership with Contact State is pledging up to £100,000 of free registrations for its upcoming Lead Generation World conference taking place April 4th and 5th, 2022 in London to “end lead buyers.”
The mission of Lead Generation World is to help companies navigate the lead generation and performance marketing industry in a meaningful way via its unparalleled education and networking opportunities.
“As a lead buyer once myself, who was responsible for buying hundreds of mortgage and insurance leads a day, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to find quality partners and also how to implement the best lead management process that would enable us to close as many leads as possible into sales,” said CEO of Lead Generation World, Michael Ferree. “I am so excited that we are able to partner with Contact State who also shares a passion for helping brands and lead buyers be more successful with their lead generation efforts.”
Contact State has committed to ensuring that lead buyers have the opportunity to attend one of the leading performance marketing conferences in the world by monetarily supporting the Lead Buyer Scholarship program.
Alain Desmier, Managing Director of Contact State said, “We are very proud to be supporting Michael and the Lead Generation World team in their efforts to bring the first ever, in person, lead generation event to the UK. We’ve long championed the many brilliant businesses in British lead generation and we want to make it easier for innovative lead sellers to meet sales focused, lead buyers.”
Lead Generation World will be hosting their next conference in the City of London at the 155 Bishopsgate conference center The conference includes multiple lead buyer specific sessions, innovative and forward-thinking lead generation specific sessions, an amazing keynote, and numerous networking events.
“We want to invite all end lead buyers to visit our application page and apply to take advantage of this amazing offer. We also want to invite all parties of the lead generation industry to consider attending what we think will be the best lead generation conference of 2022. If you want to experience a conference that has a mission for furthering the lead generation industry and that will help drive more revenue into your business then Lead Generation World London is the conference for you,” said Michael Ferree.
The application process requires that all approved applicants be certified as an end lead buyer. An end lead buyer is a brand that does not sell leads, provide services to lead buyers (i.e. Call Center, CRM, SaaS company, etc), or is a marketing agency working on behalf of a lead buyer.
For more information, please visit: www.LeadGenerationWorld.com/london.
