Shiv Kapoor Joins the Board of Directors at Microvascular Therapeutics
Tucson, AZ, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, announced the appointment of Shiv Kapoor to the MVT Board of Directors. Mr. Kapoor will bring extensive experience in corporate strategy and financing from both biotechnology and finance industries.
“I am honored and excited to join MVT’s board. I see theranostics as the next frontier in personalized and molecular medicine,” said Mr. Kapoor said. “Theranostics enables precise non-invasive treatment of multiple conditions using molecularly targeted nanocarriers, imaging and energy-directed delivery. MVT is arguably the leading company in the world in the field of theranostics. As board member of MVT, I look forward to help the Company create shareholder value through its financing and business strategy.”
Shiv Kapoor has over 25 years of experience in business strategy, finance, investments, investor relations, research and regulatory fields in companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, Montgomery & Co., Alza Corporation, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. He is also the founder of cancer focused biotechnology company, BioRamon Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Kapoor has been a top ranked analyst on both the buy and sell sides of Wall Street. His opinion on the US Biotechnology sector has been widely quoted in leading US media including CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, and Barron’s Guide. Mr. Kapoor holds a BA in Biochemistry UC Berkeley, and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Emmanuelle Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MVT said, “I am very pleased that Mr. Kapoor has joined our Board. We have NIH funded programs in vascular disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease. Mr. Kapoor is going to provide us strategic direction as we progress in our clinical programs.”
MVT was co-founded by Dr. Evan Unger, a radiologist and inventor. Dr. Unger previously developed Definity®, the world’s #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent. Definity is marketed by Lantheus. Definity is responsible for about 60% of Lantheus sales and the company has a market cap close to $2B. MVT is developing a new, improved, patented ultrasound contrast agent via an accelerated FDA pathway. MVT has follow-on theranostic products to diagnose and treat cancer, vascular disease as well as other conditions.
For further information contact: Emmanuelle Meuillet, e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com.
Disclaimer: The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
