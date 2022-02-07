Integrity Now Insurance Brokers Connect Ministries in Colorado with Reliable Insurance Carriers
The Insurance brokers based in California now offer their services in Colorado to safeguard churches and ministries from various liabilities.
Long Beach, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Integrity Now Insurance is an independent insurance agency located in Long Beach, CA, brokering deals between the top insurance carriers and churches. There is a diversity of insurance products offered by these insurance brokers. Their objective is to provide client’s specifically the church, with detailed coverage at competitive prices. They offer ministries with liability insurance, property insurance, workers’ compensation, etc. As stated by the company, they recognize the importance of the church and want to make a substantial difference by using innovative solutions for their insurance needs. Their range of insurance products is also available for clients to tailor it to their needs.
The insurance brokers are now offering to connect ministries in Colorado as well with insurance carriers that specialize in protection from all aspects of liabilities. They offer general liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, directors’ and officers’ insurance, abuse insurance coverages, and umbrella insurance. As per their company mission, general liability and other kinds of insurances are to protect the church from changes that may arise. With this, the church can be assured that they will be protected even if this is their first-time getting insurance as claimed on the company website. Integrity Now Insurance Broker also offers expert client advice to help the churches find their adequate insurance policy.
It’s necessary for the ministry as it is for a business to offer their workers compensation insurance. This will not only help protect the church during a financial crisis but is beneficial for a situation where a worker may be injured or unable to perform their duties. It’s also required by law for the ministry to have it, so finding an insurance carrier for it is necessary. Integrity Now Insurance connects insurance carriers and churches to obtain this insurance. Ministries and churches are considered nonprofit organizations and, by law, must have board members as well. These board members, just as employees, must be protected so that they can make decisions for the church.
A representative, speaking about the mission at Integrity Now Insurance, stated, “At this company, our client is our number one priority, and we must represent their best interests. We do this by listening closely to their needs, understanding what they are looking for in an insurance policy, and then providing them timely solutions on those issues. Our golden rule is to maintain and excel in creating a highly ethical and caring culture. We respect and nurture the relationship between carriers and the church.”
Further continuing his statement, he said, “We have access to the top insurance carriers and provide diverse policies to churches. We also tailor the insurance policies to fit our client’s needs. We’re offering comprehensive liabilities coverage at competitive prices to cover all and any aspect of associated liabilities. We have helped thousands of ministries gain insurance coverage and will continue to match ministries with A-rated insurance companies.”
The ministry insurance policy covers damages for general liabilities and problems related to workers and the board of directors. The coverage can be further expanded to include property insurance and commercial auto insurance. The property insurance is for the church building and the business personal property. This is to ensure the property is protected under the correct values, whether rental or church-owned. The commercial auto insurance covers other ministry property such as church vans and buses. This is inclusive of non-owned and hired auto insurance.
They also offer ministries abuse and molestation insurance coverage. A spokesperson said, “We realize that this may be an uncomfortable reality for churches, but it’s vital for the ministries for this coverage. After evaluating the church, we place adequate limits to protect the financial conditions of the church. That is why we believe the ministries must have proper child safety policies and procedures.”
The insurance policy also covers pastoral counseling services automatically. This is possible when the ministry is insured with a carrier specializing in ministry insurance. The pastor will only be able to give his sermons each week and spread his teachings when he is appropriately protected by his church. However, there are always possibilities of ministries facing massive liabilities claims. In such a situation, the church needs extra protection to cover these liabilities. The umbrella insurance covers all the aspects of liability. This insurance policy can extend up to $5,000,000 and is included in the ministry insurance. As the ministries expand, they can expand their insurance policies for extra protection.
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers tailor insurance plans and programs for various ministries, whether the church is new or well established. The experienced team at Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is qualified to handle insurance structures and programs for churches operating in rented buildings and those with a licensed K-12, preschool, or a college that’s a part of the church ministry.
The owner of Integrity Now Insurance is not only an experienced insurance agent but is also a youth pastor who has been involved with the ministry for the past 19 years. This makes it easier for him to understand the needs of the church and ministries that he covers in the services his company offers. As such, the company has an extensive understanding of what a ministry or church needs. People interested in their service can also find additional information on the website and request a quote directly from their experts.
About Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is a leading insurance agency based in Long Beach, CA. They have the top-rated insurance carriers of multiple states in their rapport and provide clients with a diverse range of insurance products for nonprofits, churches, and ministries. The insurance agent offers its clients detailed and tailored insurance coverage at competitive rates. Their experienced and licensed staff focuses on Church Insurance in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, and Ohio. Their wide range of services includes workers compensation insurance, church property insurance, house of worship insurance, commercial auto insurance, and church liability insurance.
Contact Information
Website: https://churchpropertyinsurance.com/
Phone: 562-606-1030
Fax: 877-470-9355
Address: 6285 E. Spring Street, 457 Long Beach, CA 90808
