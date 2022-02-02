CommSafe AI Receives App Certification from ServiceNow
Identifying toxic communications and behaviors are at the forefront of making the workplace a safe space for everyone.
San Diego, CA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CommSafe AI today announced its safe communications software has received certification with ServiceNow and is available now in the ServiceNow Store.
CommSafe AI is a smart, scalable tool that integrates into your human resources workflows to capture in real time toxic email and chat communications among employees. This enables HR teams and stakeholders who champion company culture to stop harassment in its tracks and prevent it from escalating. Because employees feel safer, and know that you are taking steps to ensure their safety, they are more productive and loyal. Equally important, your brand reputation remains uncompromised.
“It’s the intelligent solution combining machine learning, human judgement and experience to help identify risks to your employees and the workplace culture.” -Sanjit Singh, Chief Revenue Officer at CommSafe AI.
Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that CommSafe AI has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of CommSafe AI.
About CommSafe AI
CommSafe AI is a team of intelligence experts, data scientists, and software engineers located in San Diego, CA. founded by Ty Smith, a retired Navy SEAL Senior Chief. Their mission is to help companies protect their people from harassment, discrimination, and threats that often times go undiscovered in the workplace until it’s too late.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Sanjit Singh
(888) 613-1994
www.commsafe.ai
