Starting Soon: Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU vol.9
Tokyo, Japan, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. is proud to co-host Volume 9 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from February 5 (Sat) to 13 (Sun), 2022. An opportunity for, both, experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a Japanese art specialist, sealed-bid auction designed for easy and universal participation.
This MEGURU offers works approx. 660 lots by the likes of the Maruyama-Shijo School founded by Maruyama Okyo, Sengai Gibon, Togo Seiji, and the many other distinguished artists selected by Kashima Arts specialists. In addition to paintings, this MEGURU offers a full lineup of tea utensils and crafts. Other highlights include Ito Jakuchu, Munakata Shiko, Tanaka Isson, Kawai Kanjiro and works that depict this year's zodiac animal, the tiger.
Following its launch on MEGURU website (https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/), participants can begin browsing, viewing, and bidding for lots via any internet-accessible device.
Highlights
● Maruyama-Shijo School
The Maruyama-Shijo School was founded by Maruyama Okyo in Kyoto during the mid-Edo period. This MEGURU offers approx. 20 bird-and-flower paintings, literati paintings and animal paintings by Okyo and Goshun, as well as Nagasawa Rosetsu, Mori Sosen, Mori Ippo, Kawabata Gyokusho, Kono Bairei and others, who have inherited the style of the Maruyama-Shijo School.
● Sengai Gibon
Fondly nicknamed "Sengai-san," the Edo period Zen monk, Sengai Gibon is remembered for preaching and interacting with common people, as well as his many Zen paintings. Take this time to learn more about Zen teachings through Sengai's heartwarming style.
● Togo Seiji
The painter of romantic and poetic images of women, Togo Seiji honed his skills and unique aesthetic through his experiences as an apprentice to Takehisa Yumeji and studying in Paris. Graceful and nostalgic, please take this chance to enjoy a number of his Bijin-ga works.
Featured Lots
Ito Jakuchu, Plum Blossoms
Starting Bid: 900,000 yen
Ito Jakuchu, Cranes
Starting Bid: 1,800,000 yen
Murakami Kagaku, Sitting Bodhisattva
Starting Bid: 3,300,000 yen
Okamoto Shinso, Bathing
Starting Bid: 1,000,000 yen
Tanaka Isson, Pomegranate
Starting Bid: 3,000,000 yen
Munakata Shiko, Round Face
Starting Bid: 1,200,000 yen
Kawai Kanjiro, Iron-glazed Pot with Flower Pattern
Starting Bid: 800,000 yen
・Featured Artists
Maruyama Okyo, Nagasawa Rosetsu, Mori Sosen, Mori Ippo, Kawabata Gyokusho, Kono Bairei, Ito Jakuchu, Sakai Hoitsu, Watanabe Kazan, Tanomura Chikuden, Tazaki Soun, Kikuchi Yosai, Shibata Zeshin, Kawanabe Kyosai, Okuhara Seiko, Kodama Katei, Hashimoto Gaho, Matsumoto Fuko, Imao Keinen, Sakai Doitsu, Kamisaka Sekka, Watanabe Seitei, Ogata Gekko, Suzuki Kason, Yoshida Hiroshi, Tomioka Tessai, Takeuchi Seiho, Tsuji Kako, Yamamoto Shunkyo,
Kawamura Manshu, Ono Chikkyo, Hashimoto Kansetsu, Ito Shoha, Uemura Shoen, Hata Teruo, Murakami Kagaku, Tsuchida Bakusen, Ohashi Suiseki, Shimomura Kanzan, Kawai Gyokudo, Kaburaki Kiyokata, Kawabata Ryushi, Ito Shinsui, Matsubayashi Keigetsu, Katayama Nampu, Kobayakawa Shusei, Domoto Insho, Tanaka Isson, Sakai Sanryo, Maruki Iri, Komatsu Hitoshi, Nakajima Chinami, Yokoyama Taikan, Tezuka Osamu, Ishinomori Shotaro, Kishida Ryusei, Tsuguharu Foujita, Tsubaki Sadao, Togo Seiji, Yamashita Kiyoshi, Suda Kokuta, Alphonse Mucha, Jean-Pierre Cassigneul, Georges Rouault, Banksy, Sengai Gibon, Hon'ami Koetsu, Kobayashi Issa, Yosa Buson, Ike no Taiga, Hakuin Ekaku, Fukuzawa Yukichi, Shibusawa Eiichi, Natsume Soseki, Higuchi Ichiyo, Kawabata Yasunari, Aizu Yaichi, Yosano Akiko, Takehisa Yumeji, Mori Ogai, Takamura Kotaro, Arishima Takeo, Nakamura Kusatao, Ito Shinsui, Kumagai Morikazu, Shiba Ryotaro, Hirakushi Denchu, Munakata Shiko, Kawai Kanjiro, Arakawa Toyozo, Kitaoji Rosanjin, Miwa Jusetsu, Sakaida Kakiemon XIV, Tokuda Yasokichi III and more.
MEGURU Vol.9 Outline
Preview: February 5 (Sat) to 13 (Sun), 2022
Bidding Deadline: February 13 (Sun), 2022, 6pm JST
Results: February 15 (Tue), 2022 from 3pm
*Please check the Kashima Arts website & social media periodically for updates.
Contact
Kashima ArtsContact
Naoko Watanabe and Yukina Ijyuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
