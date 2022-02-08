Nevron Vision for .NET Delivers .NET Core Support and Seamless Integration with Visual Studio 2022
Wilmington, DE, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nevron Software announces the official release of Nevron Vision for .NET 2022.1 now delivers .NET Core support and complete toolbox integration with Visual Studio 2022 for both .NET Core and .NET Framework projects.
Nevron Chart for .NET - the industry-leading charting solutions for WinForms, WPF, ASP.NET, and MVC applications - now allows you to plot arbitrary 3D graphics shapes. In addition, the control performance has been fine tuned to take better advantage of modern GPUs.
The 2022.1 release introduces the following new features:
Support for .NET Core 5.0
The new version supports .NET Core 5.0 for the WinForms and WPF Chart controls included in the suite.
Support for Visual Studio 2022
The new version is distributed with a single installation that can deploy the controls in the suite to all versions of Visual Studio since 2010. This includes VS2010, VS2013, VS2015, VS2017, VS2019, and VS2022. Prior versions of Visual Studio (VS2005 and VS2008) are still supported and the installer also includes dlls for .NET 2.0, but does not register the controls in the VS2005 and VS2008 toolbox.
New Vertex Surface Series
The Chart control has a new surface series that allows you to plot arbitrary 3D graphics shapes, by specifying its graphics primitive and optionally indices and custom colors per vertex. All surface series attributes like color frames, contour lines, isolines, etc., are also supported.
Improved Heat Map labeling and contour generation
The Chart control has an improved heat map labeling and contour generation algorithm as well as optimized label overlapping resolve.
Various Stability and Performance Improvements
The new version features bug fixes for all reported problems as well as other performance improvements in the control.
60 days fully functional evaluation
The best way to understand the power of Nevron Vision for .NET is to test it. This is why we provide a fully functional 60 days free evaluation with no obligations whatsoever.
Nevron Chart for .NET - the industry-leading charting solutions for WinForms, WPF, ASP.NET, and MVC applications - now allows you to plot arbitrary 3D graphics shapes. In addition, the control performance has been fine tuned to take better advantage of modern GPUs.
The 2022.1 release introduces the following new features:
Support for .NET Core 5.0
The new version supports .NET Core 5.0 for the WinForms and WPF Chart controls included in the suite.
Support for Visual Studio 2022
The new version is distributed with a single installation that can deploy the controls in the suite to all versions of Visual Studio since 2010. This includes VS2010, VS2013, VS2015, VS2017, VS2019, and VS2022. Prior versions of Visual Studio (VS2005 and VS2008) are still supported and the installer also includes dlls for .NET 2.0, but does not register the controls in the VS2005 and VS2008 toolbox.
New Vertex Surface Series
The Chart control has a new surface series that allows you to plot arbitrary 3D graphics shapes, by specifying its graphics primitive and optionally indices and custom colors per vertex. All surface series attributes like color frames, contour lines, isolines, etc., are also supported.
Improved Heat Map labeling and contour generation
The Chart control has an improved heat map labeling and contour generation algorithm as well as optimized label overlapping resolve.
Various Stability and Performance Improvements
The new version features bug fixes for all reported problems as well as other performance improvements in the control.
60 days fully functional evaluation
The best way to understand the power of Nevron Vision for .NET is to test it. This is why we provide a fully functional 60 days free evaluation with no obligations whatsoever.
Contact
Nevron SoftwareContact
Pamela Mladenova
888-201-6088
www.nevron.com
Pamela Mladenova
888-201-6088
www.nevron.com
Categories