This Invisco Cell Phone Radiation Shield is Bigger Than Your Pocket
Kurt Shafer, Founder and Inventor at Invisco LLC has released a new shield with more performance than any other on the market with 6 unique layers, each of which is one of the top 6 shielding fabrics and foils you can find. This eliminates the question "how do I know this will work?" And the shield is so big (6 in by 8 in) that you can cut it for a perfect fit in any pocket. Not many flat shields prevent radiation from getting around the edge.
Temecula, CA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If you have a cell phone and you like to carry it in either a front or back pocket of your pants or jeans you might have thought about the radiation that goes right into your leg or rear. Kurt Shafer's wife did. She harangued him until he decided to buy a shield.
But when he looked around he could only find bags that made it difficult to get the phone in and out plus one shield by another source that is too small to remain perfectly between the phone and his leg. Then he saw an unusual protection product called a scalar energy shield but when he researched it he found several sites saying it does not do what they say.
Then Kurt tried to find the best fabric or foil for his shield. As you can guess, he found so many it was impossible to determine which was better. So he decided to incorporate the top 6 shielding materials he could find.
This shield has 6 layers of the best RF shield products you can find. And it protects you best by being so big that radiation cannot get past it to your skin.
Layers
Aluminum - proven to be an effective shield all by itself.
Copper - the most popular shield material in history.
Argenmesh - tests show it has 51 dB attenuation at 3 Ghz.
Nickel - Most fabrics with nickel also have copper.
Silver - used for the best electrical conduction in electronics.
LeaderTech SF005PCN - by the leader in RF shielding.
The result of combining all of these is a single thin sheet of shielding material you can cut to fit your pocket. That is the goal - eliminate any RF energy getting past it to your skin.
For more information, please write Kurt and to purchase a sheet to cut to fit your own pocket go to Invisco.com.
951-296-3611
http://Invisco.com
951-296-3611
http://Invisco.com
