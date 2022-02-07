United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
Long Beach, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED with the arrival of these parking lights.
“LED parking/turn signal lights for the 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck has been highly requested by C10 enthusiasts for many years and we’re extremely delighted to deliver the final product for the community,” said Jai Baek, Marketing & Creative Director.
Built to last and add style to your Squarebody C10, these LED parking lights come packed with features like:
17 amber super bright LEDs with amber lens (Part # 110885/110886)
Dual Function – Parking light / Turn signal light functionality
Stainless steel bezel
Easy electrical connection with 1157 plug
Lifetime warranty
Unique to United Pacific, these LED parking lights feature a bezel constructed of high-quality stainless steel – matching with the OEM headlight bezel giving the front end a uniform look & feel. The release of the LED parking/turn signal lights for the 1973-80 Chevy & GMC Truck extends the already massive catalog for the C10. Now available to order on UPcarparts.com. MSRP: $45.99
About United Pacific Industries
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, visit UPauto.com.
“LED parking/turn signal lights for the 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck has been highly requested by C10 enthusiasts for many years and we’re extremely delighted to deliver the final product for the community,” said Jai Baek, Marketing & Creative Director.
Built to last and add style to your Squarebody C10, these LED parking lights come packed with features like:
17 amber super bright LEDs with amber lens (Part # 110885/110886)
Dual Function – Parking light / Turn signal light functionality
Stainless steel bezel
Easy electrical connection with 1157 plug
Lifetime warranty
Unique to United Pacific, these LED parking lights feature a bezel constructed of high-quality stainless steel – matching with the OEM headlight bezel giving the front end a uniform look & feel. The release of the LED parking/turn signal lights for the 1973-80 Chevy & GMC Truck extends the already massive catalog for the C10. Now available to order on UPcarparts.com. MSRP: $45.99
About United Pacific Industries
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact
United Pacific IndustriesContact
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
www.upcarparts.com
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
www.upcarparts.com
Categories