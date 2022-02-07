National Red Sock Day Declared for Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness

Red Sock Day for Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness (P.A.D.) is bringing greater attention to how leg health can indicate risk for heart attack, stroke and amputation. Three in five heart attack sufferers have P.A.D., plaque build-up in mainly the leg arteries, but most don't know it, if at all, until it's too late, and heart attack, stroke or amputation are imminent. Red Sock Day inspires a candid conversation between patients and their physicians to check the leg pulses of everyone over 40.