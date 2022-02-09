Sea Crow Press Releases New Poetry Book: "Shaking The Persimmon Tree" by Marc Woodward
Searching, songful poems. "Shaking The Persimmon Tree," which contains several prize-winning poems, promises to take you drinking Sambuca with Vincent Van Gogh, fly fishing on the Ganges, and rolling naked in the elephant grass. Following the release in February 2022, the book is already enjoying great reviews from readers and reviewers.
London, United Kingdom, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In his new collection, Marc Woodward writes of time spent in Italy, India, and elsewhere, as well as drawing from the rural environment of his home in Devon, England. These are beautifully crafted, melodic poems which lightly carry their intrinsic darkness. Whilst there are poems about cancer, Covid, and loss, these are balanced by poems about love and nature, and often the author’s sense of humour shines through, even if at times it’s just a glimmer through the back door of a morgue!
Marc Woodward's poetry, "links the personal and the countryside by providing both background and emotional intensity. Despite his non-urban base he has a wide range of subjects in his work going from the English countryside to Italy, Switzerland, the Ganges, and many places elsewhere. To read his poetry is to go from images to ideas to images seamlessly." — Patricia Oxley, founder and editor of Acumen Literary Journal
Details
ISBN: 9798985008005
Publisher: Sea Crow Press
Format: Paperback
Publication Date: 1/17/2022
Page Count: 80
Distribution: Ingram, 40% Discount, Returnable
Category: Poetry | Subjects & Themes | Places
Language: English
Dimensions: 0.19(h) x 5"(w) x 8"(d)
About the Author
Marc Woodward lives in Devon, England. His writing, which often reflects his rural environment, has been widely published in poetry journals and anthologies. He was shortlisted for the 2018 Bridport Prize and commended for the 2020 Aesthetica Creative Writing Award and 2020 Acumen International Poetry competition. He is also an accomplished musician who has performed and taught internationally.
