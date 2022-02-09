Sea Crow Press Releases New Poetry Book: "Shaking The Persimmon Tree" by Marc Woodward

Searching, songful poems. "Shaking The Persimmon Tree," which contains several prize-winning poems, promises to take you drinking Sambuca with Vincent Van Gogh, fly fishing on the Ganges, and rolling naked in the elephant grass. Following the release in February 2022, the book is already enjoying great reviews from readers and reviewers.