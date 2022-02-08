Stephanie Curtin, MBA Promoted to Vice President of Operations for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Stephanie Curtin, MBA, Regional Director, to Vice President of Operations.
Curtin will be in charge of NYCBS's day-to-day operations in her new role. With her unrelenting passion for excellence and top-tier performance, Curtin is looking forward to working with her team to maximize efficiency, standardize workflows and increase access to services to improve patient outcomes.
"Stephanie leads with heart," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS."She is committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our patients, creating an environment of trust among employees, and will undoubtedly excel in her new role.”
Curtin has been with NYCBS for two years overseeing multiple NYCBS locations in Suffolk and Nassau counties. Her responsibilities included standardizing policies, improving quality metrics, and managing overall operations. She is passionate about reducing healthcare costs while advancing the quality of care provided to the healthcare community. She is currently working toward obtaining a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) designation.
“I am excited to bring a new level of insight and perspective to the executive team,” said Curtin.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
