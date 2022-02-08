Leafsheets Disrupts the Cannabis Industry by Removing Gatekeepers and Crushing the Barriers to Entry
Cannabis business platform, Leafsheets, aims to crush the cannabis industry's impossibly high barriers to entry to help true entrepreneurs get into the cannabis industry without having to pay the 6-figure consultant and legal fees.
Las Vegas, NV, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Top cannabis industry consultants create a DIY platform for hopeful cannabis industry entrepreneurs to Crush the cannabis industry's high barriers to entry.
Thousands will apply for new dispensary licenses, and few of those entrepreneurs truly understand what it takes to operate a dispensary. The cost of a consultant and lawyers to help in the process? Hundreds of thousands of dollars. Not feasible for most driven entrepreneurs and social equity applicants.
"For years we've seen entrepreneurs that struggle to succeed in the cannabis industry because they don't have the proper knowledge or resources. We're over it. The aim of Leafsheets is to make cannabis business ownership more accessible to all, by providing knowledge and resources. It's been a passion project of ours for 2+ years and this is just the tip of the iceberg." - Nick Bembeneck, Co-Founder
Leafsheets is a cannabis business platform that's simplifying cannabis entrepreneurship by providing the most vital documents for applications and operations. This information is usually kept by gatekeepers and only shared for six-figure prices. This platform put the power in the hands of entrepreneurs to control their own cannabis business destiny.
Juliana Whitney
702-371-7462
www.leafsheets.com
Get to where you want to be, so much faster. Applying for a cannabis business can be rigorous and filled with 1000’s of hours of busy work. We took care of the the boring stuff to let you focus on customizing the details of what makes your business unique.
