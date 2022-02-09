Banking Industry Veteran, Gerard “Jerry” Colaluca, Joins MB Schoen & Associates as Chief Bank Strategist
Fargo, ND, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MB Schoen & Associates, Inc., (“MBSA”) a leading institutional insurance consultancy, is pleased to announce that Gerard “Jerry” Colaluca, a well-respected, 35-year banking industry veteran, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Chief Bank Strategist. Jerry will be responsible for the firm’s strategy formulation and growing the Institutional Markets Business Unit.
Jerry’s expertise in the areas of bank asset & liability management, risk management, structured finance and fintech greatly enhances and expands MBSA’s ability to serve clients’ needs. Our deep expertise, impartial advice and industry leading systems have empowered financial institutions to improve profitability and more effectively manage risk for 30 years. Being a trusted advisor to two of the five largest US banks and having over $25 billion in assets administered is evidence of our client-best-interest stance.
Prior to joining MBSA, Jerry’s career at BNY Mellon spanned 35 years and directly contributed to BNY Mellon’s transition from a $5 billion regional bank in 1977 to its current $400 billion investment bank services model. The evolution of BNY Mellon included both organic growth and significant bank mergers and acquisitions, where Jerry held senior management roles within domestic and international Corporate Treasury.
Matt Schoen, Founder and President, welcomes Jerry to MBSA. “We are thrilled to have Jerry join our team. It is rare to find someone of his caliber, diverse experience, and sterling reputation. We are especially pleased that his broad expertise, ranging from regulatory compliance to Fintech, will extend our ability to meet the varied, evolving needs of our clients.”
According to Jerry, “MBSA bank advisory and risk solutions are multi-disciplined: balancing the intricacy of relative risk defined as market, credit, legal, tax, operational, reputation and regulatory compliance. In my experience, comprehensive risk assessment results in improved economics.”
"There are relatively few options for banks seeking our level of financial, accounting and regulatory expertise for such a specialized niche market,” Jerry said.
