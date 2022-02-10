Brentwood Attorney Who Battles DCS, Set to Challenge Juvenile Court Judge
Aggressive and reformist attorney Connie Reguli seeks juvenile judge position in Williamson County Tennessee
Brentwood, TN, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brentwood Attorney Connie Reguli announces that she will challenge Williamson County Juvenile Judge Guffee for her judicial seat in the 2022 election. Reguli has been the leading voice for reform of the Department of Children’s Services and the judiciary since 2010. Reguli is an attorney with twenty-seven years of practice primarily focused on challenging the overreach of the Department of Children’s Services.
Reguli is a staunch defender of family and personal rights, especially against government abuse. Her activities in political reform put her in the crosshairs of the bureaucracy. Reguli believes that as a judge, she will first respect those coming into the juvenile court system due to a family crisis. She has taken a firm position against government and court proceedings that fail to respect the rights of citizens who come to the court for relief.
Reguli’s challenges to the system have made her the target of retaliation by the establishment and she welcomes any inquiries into the how, what and why.
Reguli says state employees follow her social media, which calls out the incompetencies in the system. Reguli says, “Tennessee child welfare is archaic compared to other states. We rank 39 among the states.”
Reguli served as a district attorney prosecuting child abuse and has fought for civil rights protections against DCS. She obtained federal rulings to protect parents and children from intrusive social workers and solitary confinement.
Reguli’s family founded the historic New Orleans Manor restaurant in Nashville in 1978, which remained a bulwark of seafood cuisine in Middle Tennessee until 2010.
Reguli is a mother of three children and grandmother of four. “Raising children yourself is an important attribute for a judge making decisions for other families,” Reguli says. She has worked for families in thirty-five counties in Tennessee.
Reguli had been a political voice for change since 2010. She has spoken in front of legislative bodies, prepared proposed litigation and built a social media following of over sixteen thousand. Her organization, Family Forward Project, has held educational events in ten states.
Reguli is a staunch defender of family and personal rights, especially against government abuse. Her activities in political reform put her in the crosshairs of the bureaucracy. Reguli believes that as a judge, she will first respect those coming into the juvenile court system due to a family crisis. She has taken a firm position against government and court proceedings that fail to respect the rights of citizens who come to the court for relief.
Reguli’s challenges to the system have made her the target of retaliation by the establishment and she welcomes any inquiries into the how, what and why.
Reguli says state employees follow her social media, which calls out the incompetencies in the system. Reguli says, “Tennessee child welfare is archaic compared to other states. We rank 39 among the states.”
Reguli served as a district attorney prosecuting child abuse and has fought for civil rights protections against DCS. She obtained federal rulings to protect parents and children from intrusive social workers and solitary confinement.
Reguli’s family founded the historic New Orleans Manor restaurant in Nashville in 1978, which remained a bulwark of seafood cuisine in Middle Tennessee until 2010.
Reguli is a mother of three children and grandmother of four. “Raising children yourself is an important attribute for a judge making decisions for other families,” Reguli says. She has worked for families in thirty-five counties in Tennessee.
Reguli had been a political voice for change since 2010. She has spoken in front of legislative bodies, prepared proposed litigation and built a social media following of over sixteen thousand. Her organization, Family Forward Project, has held educational events in ten states.
Contact
LawCare Family Law CenterContact
Connie Reguli
615-661-0122
www.connieforjudge.org
Connie Reguli at 615 661 0122
Connie Reguli
615-661-0122
www.connieforjudge.org
Connie Reguli at 615 661 0122
Categories