Kaliopi Matheakis of PR Hair Extensions Will Showcase at New York Fashion Week Highlighting the Artistry of Hair Extensions at Sony Hall Powered by Runway 7 Fashion
New York, NY, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kaliopi Matheakis, the owner of PR Hair Extensions Salon and innovator in the craft is bringing her artistry to the hair styles of Sony Hall Powered by Runway 7 Fashion during New York Fashion Week (NYFW), February 10 at 1:00 PM through February 12, 2022.
Kaliopi Matheakis and the PR Hair Extensions professionals from Long Island City, NY will be joining the fashion designers, makeup artists and hair stylists in the dressing rooms at NYFW. Hair extensions will highlight and enhance the opulence of the featured hairstyles as well as highlight their benefits.
The stress of the pandemic has contributed to an increase in telogen effluvium, a recognized medical condition causing hair roots to be pushed into a resting state. During this premature resting state, more hair than normal is shed. Telogen effluvium is usually the result of a shock, illness or stress.
Since the beginnings of the pandemic, dermatologists are seeing an exponential rise in the cases of telogen effluvium. Dr. Miriam Casal, the founder of Pelviva, an aesthetic dermatology center, and other medical professionals are noting a 40% rise in patients presenting with telogen effluvium.
As a practicing expert in fashionable hair extension applications, Ms. Matheakis became aware of telogen effluvium while studying dermatology and cosmetology in Greece. She notes that, “It is normal to lose one hundred hairs a day during a healthy growth cycle. The manifestation of telogen effluvium triples that number to about three hundred hairs a day. It quickly leads to a thinning scalp and bare spots. The proper use of hair extensions offers women a solution to this temporary problem.”
Kaliopi Matheakis will be using her innovative hair extension artistry at NYFW to enhance hairstyles as well as add volume for any model who is suffering from stress related hair thinning. Runway models are not immune to stress related hair loss. To help them look their best for this important reopening of NYFW, the PR Hair Extensions Salon team, under the direction of Ms. Matheakis, will be on hand to expertly apply hair extensions as beauty additions and to treat the effects of telogen effluvium.
Kaliopi Matheakis is committed to lending her talents to make every model on the runways of NYFW look and feel their best. “Shedding hair because of telogen effluvium adds more anxiety to an already stress induced condition. By applying 100% natural human hair extensions, I hope to instantly improve the outlook, confidence, and self-esteem of the models with thinning hair as well as adding a creative flair to all others. I am looking forward to working with the variety of models and hairstyles at NYFW."
Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street, New York, NY.
Media Contacts - PR Extensions Salon - (347) 858-6891
Email - prhairextensions@hotmail.com
