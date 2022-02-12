Crystal Cavalier Announces Congressional Campaign Run
In the midst of a controversial time in voting history and in direct response to the NC Supreme Court decision to redraw maps, Crystal Cavalier is set to announce her campaign to obtain the 7th district seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday, February 8th.
Mebane, NC, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Cavalier is committed to running for Congress as an advocate for Alamance County and for North Carolina citizens. She strongly urges the General Assembly to take the opportunity given to them by the NC Supreme Court to draw fairer maps that represent all North Carolinians.
“I can no longer stand to the side watching the people in my community suffer. The time has come for me to use my voice, resources and knowledge on Capitol Hill to help those I know need help,” states Crystal Cavalier.
Crystal Cavalier is known in various communities for her years of community work and public service. She is the founder of NC Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition, an avid fighter against pipeline development on behalf of people in Alamance, Rockingham and Pittsylvania counties. Crystal Cavalier has also worked alongside political figures and presidential candidates to incite change across diverse communities.
Crystal Cavalier will officially file at Alamance Board of Elections located at 115 S. Maple St. Graham, NC on February 24th at 1pm.
For questions or interview requests, please email or call 704.777.3368.
About Crystal Cavalier For Congress: Crystal believes the solutions to the crises we face in North Carolina are going to come from everyday people and her run for US Congress is proof that we are the leaders we’ve been waiting for. Crystal is determined to represent the voices of everyday North Carolinians in Washington, DC.
