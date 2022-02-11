Dr. Casey G. Batten, MD is New Medical Director of the Adventist Health Simi Valley Athletic Training Program
Adventist Health Simi Valley adds Team Physician for the Los Angeles Rams as its Medical Director of its Athletic Training Program.
Glendale, CA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adventist Health Simi Valley is excited to announce that Dr. Casey G. Batten, MD, lead primary care sports medicine physician for the Super-Bowl bound Los Angeles Rams and director of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, will oversee our community student athletes as the medical director of the Adventist Health Simi Valley Athletic Training Program.
The Adventist Health Simi Valley Athletic Training Program, established in 2019, is a collaboration among the Simi Valley Unified School District, the Las Virgenes Unified School District, the Moorpark Unified School District, the Ventura County Community College District and Adventist Health Simi Valley. It currently includes six Ventura County and Los Angeles County schools: Royal High School, Simi Valley High School, Grace Brethren High School, Moorpark High School, Agoura High School and Moorpark Community College.
The Adventist Health Simi Valley funded program provides a full-time athletic trainer at each partner school, with the goal of keeping their student athletes healthy and safe by preventing, reducing and treating sports injuries. The athletic trainers are also involved with educating students and helping get them interested in healthcare related careers.
“Dr. Batten’s involvement as the medical director of our athletic training program will be key in ensuring student athletes receive the highest quality care in our community, the same orthopedic care the pros choose,” said Adventist Health Simi Valley President Jennifer Swenson.
Batten also serves as director of primary care sports medicine for the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, the sports medicine division of Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics and the preeminent destination for care among professional athletes.
Dr. Batten specializes in primary care sports medicine, which addresses all aspects of athletic related injury and illness. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2003, and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Tennessee. In 2007, he completed a sports medicine fellowship at the UC Davis/UC Berkeley Sports Medicine Program.
“Adventist Health Simi Valley is going directly into the community to provide care outside the walls of the hospital. Having outreach programs combined with the expertise of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute will benefit each school’s student athletes by providing them access to the latest evidence-based care,” Dr. Batten said.
Adventist Health Simi Valley is part of Adventist Health, is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.
Media Contact:
Alicia Gonzalez
818-800-3113
gonzala1@ah.org
