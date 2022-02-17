TVS Quiz Show Network Adds a Dozen Classic Game Shows to WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
The 24/7 streaming ad supported free to view post cable network from TVS now showcases over one hundred classic game shows from the first 40 years of television.
California City, CA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Quiz Show Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS, has added a gaggle of fresh episodes of classic game shows to the network. The channel is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Apple, Amazon, and Web TV the shows can be seen on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
Fresh episodes of Dotto, Bride + Groom, Name That Tune, Tic Tac Dough, $64,000 Question, The Big Payoff, Blind Date, On Your Way, Twenty One, What's My Line, I've Got a Secret, Strike it Rich, Queen For a Day, and Name's the Same are now being showcased on the network.
TVS Quiz Show Network is one of six 24/7 streaming networks in the TVS Classic TV bundle on WatchYour.TV. Other channels in the bundle include TVS Vintage TV Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Flashback Network, TVS Buckboard Network, and TVS Front Page Detective Network.
Other TVS six channel bundles on the WatchYou.TV platform include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Sports Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship opportunities and paid programming. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
