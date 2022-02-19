Integrity Now Insurance Brokers, Inc. Offers a Holistic Suite of Insurance Services in California
The company specializes in a range of insurance plans beneficial for churches and non-profit organizations.
Long Beach, CA, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Due to the dire circumstances many churches face in the country, insurance planning for churches and other non-profit organizations has become a must. American churches must have their premises insured with a strong insurance company at the helm to protect the rights and funds of the organization. The same applies to other non-profit organizations led solely by independent trusts and operating through funds.
While established churches invest in tough insurance backups, newly established churches are still hesitant to decide which insurance policy will work best for them. Most churches opt for church property insurance keeping in mind the tumultuous incidents of church property vandalism and abuse.
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers are insurance company brokers operating in California. The service excels in connecting local and community churches to financially stable insurance companies in California. They also offer top-grade insurance plans for church ministries and non-profit organizations. The company has mastered devising the most budget-friendly insurance plan for small, newly-established churches.
“We make sure we connect our clients with some of the most financially stable insurance companies in California. Our brokers ensure we only deal with A-rated insurance companies. We know how complicated insurance paperwork can get for some clients. We take great pride in offering some of the best general liability and sexual misconduct insurance plans in the state,” the company’s representative commented.
The representative continued, “Our brokers are experts at a range of insurance services. From Mission trip insurance to officer’s insurance for churches, our services cover it all.”
The company is dedicated to serving the best interests of its clients. Their success record shows some impressive figures of around $150,000 that the company was able to save in a single year. The type of service the company is willing to provide new churches despite their budget constraints is commendable and increasingly professional of the brokers at Integrity Now Insurance.
About the Company
Integrity Now Insurance is a team of insurance brokers working for religious and non-profit organizations. They’ve been in the market for some time now and know the Arizona, Ohio and California insurance markets well. Their services include a range of insurance plans ranging from general liability insurance to employer’s liability and property damage insurance plans.
Contact Info
Phone: (877) 854 7396
Email: www.integritynowins.com
Address: 6285 E. Spring St, Suite 457 Long Beach, CA 90808.
