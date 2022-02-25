Stephen M. Comeau Celebrated as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Windsor, CT, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stephen M. Comeau of Windsor, Connecticut has been celebrated as a VIP Member for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of information technology.
About Stephen M. Comeau
With 12 years’ experience, Stephen Comeau is self-employed in the IT field providing IT training and IT solutions internationally. He provides desktop support for various companies and troubleshoots for customers with network problems. His specialties include Microsoft, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, laptop and desktop repair, virus removal, virus removal technology, virus protection and basic data recovery.
Mr. Comeau began his career as a technical director administrative assistant for the Information Security Systems Association. He then served as a data center analyst at ESPN, followed by lead IT administrator at Access Health CT. Stephen then worked as a Window 7 deployment and post support project at CIGNA. He was lead printer support and specialist and windows migration refreshes deployment at UTC Aerospace Systems and went on to serve as a lead tech specialist and consultant at HalCom Solutions and a technical support analyst at Tech Mahindra. Stephen was an IT instructor and IT support analyst at Aetna and served as a senior field service tech for Work Market.
Stephen obtained an A.S. in Network Management and Cyber Security from Capital Common College in 2020. Previously, he attended New Horizons Technology for IT and Security in 2007. He holds many certifications, including CloudU Web Industry and Network+, Security+, and A+, all from CompTIA. Stephen Comeau is a Six Sigma, White Belt since 2014.
Stephen Comeau is affiliated with Twenty 600 and Tech Net. He volunteers with field tech support at CREC. In his spare time, he enjoys computers.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Stephen M. Comeau
With 12 years’ experience, Stephen Comeau is self-employed in the IT field providing IT training and IT solutions internationally. He provides desktop support for various companies and troubleshoots for customers with network problems. His specialties include Microsoft, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, laptop and desktop repair, virus removal, virus removal technology, virus protection and basic data recovery.
Mr. Comeau began his career as a technical director administrative assistant for the Information Security Systems Association. He then served as a data center analyst at ESPN, followed by lead IT administrator at Access Health CT. Stephen then worked as a Window 7 deployment and post support project at CIGNA. He was lead printer support and specialist and windows migration refreshes deployment at UTC Aerospace Systems and went on to serve as a lead tech specialist and consultant at HalCom Solutions and a technical support analyst at Tech Mahindra. Stephen was an IT instructor and IT support analyst at Aetna and served as a senior field service tech for Work Market.
Stephen obtained an A.S. in Network Management and Cyber Security from Capital Common College in 2020. Previously, he attended New Horizons Technology for IT and Security in 2007. He holds many certifications, including CloudU Web Industry and Network+, Security+, and A+, all from CompTIA. Stephen Comeau is a Six Sigma, White Belt since 2014.
Stephen Comeau is affiliated with Twenty 600 and Tech Net. He volunteers with field tech support at CREC. In his spare time, he enjoys computers.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories