Sytel Delivers Fully Managed Cloud Solution for Kantar’s Global CATI Centers
Aylesbury, United Kingdom, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sytel has completed delivery of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) cloud platform for Kantar’s global market research centers. The platform supports the expected load of 3500+ concurrent telephone interviewers across 25+ countries, and allows any of the global Kantar businesses to run campaigns of any size and of any duration anywhere in the world.
The single global solution allows for instant and rapid growth as new countries join up, with operations in multiple countries scheduled for 2022. The system is fully managed by Sytel from its headquarters in Aylesbury in the UK.
Dave Murray, Director of Technical Solutions at Kantar, commented, “Sytel’s solution supports multiple, segregated tenants, which allows our operating companies to remain separate, keeping control of client-sensitive data and deploying their own local configurations to maintain compliance and productivity.
“Sytel’s extensive experience, in both cloud hosting operations and support for CATI, together with their global leadership in predictive dialing were the key determinants in choosing them as our partner for this company-critical activity,” he said.
Kantar uses the Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system provided by NIPO for interviewing and quota management, with the Sytel platform supporting local carriers connected back to the central solution.
As the solution is software-only in the cloud, individual Kantar sites have no need to procure and manage infrastructure. Both the cloud servers and the dialer platform itself are fully managed by Sytel.
Interviewers need only a thin client that can access the system either from office or home, and a headset to make use of the WebRTC phone built into the browser.
Sytel have designed individual and centralised reports and customised a supervisor console specific to Kantar.
“This project takes advantage of our all-round strengths in offering cloud solutions, and we are delighted to have been chosen by Kantar to be their partner on this global project,” said Michael McKinlay, CEO of Sytel.
“Cloud operations can play a major role in improving business efficiency and yet allow local companies to still operate autonomously, as is the case with Kantar,” McKinlay said.
About Kantar
Kantar is the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
About Sytel
Sytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center® (SCC) multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions, for quick and easy deployment. It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Dialer. All Sytel cloud components are secure, resilient and scale seamlessly from 50 agents to 10,000+, whether local, mobile or remote.
