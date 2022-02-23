ClinicalPURSUIT’s EDC Software Utilizes State-of-The-Art Clinical Randomization Technology for Convenient Clinical Trial Supply Management
Clinical PURSUIThas Incorporated Intelligent and Advanced Clinical Randomization Technology into its Electronic Data Capture Software to Optimize Clinical Trial Supply Management.
Clayton, MO, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical PURSUIT has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and they have consistently been improving and optimizing their solutions for clinical trials. They have leveraged their expertise and used creative modeling to include Clinical Randomization Technology (IRT) into their Electronic Data Capture Software (EDC).
Clinical Randomization Technology (IRT) is complex and uses detailed calculations to remove or minimize research bias. Clinical PURSUIT has combined this technology with its EDC software to optimize Clinical Trial Supply Management (RTSM).
This integration has significantly enhanced their EDC software’s capabilities and application, making it a combined solution for researchers to rely on.
About Clinical PURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT (https://clinicalpursuit.com/) has been in the industry for over 20 years and is renowned for its innovative clinical electronic date capture and patient registry solutions. It has a diverse team of experts who leverage its competencies to develop multi-dimensional technological solutions for clinical trials.
Below is a list of their products and services:
Rapid Study Development
Streamlined EDC Data Management
Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro)
Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture
Patient Registry
Their clinical trial management solutions have user-friendly interfaces, simplified dashboards, and consolidated data controls, enabling researchers to spend less time on routine tasks.It makes the clinical trial run efficiently and gives researchers more time to consider alternate approaches for developing treatments.
How Clinical Randomization Technology Improves EDC Software
Clinical Randomization Technology (IRT) can leverage intelligent algorithms to randomize drug supply, inventory management, and patient enrolment. Clinical PURSUIT wanted to extend its EDC's capabilities and incorporated this technology to add Clinical Trial Supply Management (RTSM) as a critical feature.
This creative approach enables the EDC software to design unbiased drug distribution for all trial centers. The software needs to consider several factors when developing the distribution plan and conduct complex calculations to achieve optimal results.
Adding a feature that automatically performs this complex function to their already advanced EDC software is what sets them apart from most competitors.
Company Contact Information
ClinicalPURSUIT offers clinical trial management and data management solutions to organizations involved in clinical research. More information about the business is available on their website (https://clinicalpursuit.com/).Inquiries can also be made by emailing PR@ClinicalPursuit.com or calling 877-791-4367.
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
